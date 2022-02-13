1h ago

WATCH | What a catch! Lizaad Williams takes an absolute stunner during CSA T20 Challenge

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Lizaad Williams in action for the Titans. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
The CSA T20 Challenge has brought some exciting cricket to the domestic scene since it started last Monday.

Not only has there been some fantastic batting from the likes of Richard Levi and Tristan Stubbs, but top-class bowling and fielding too.

On the fielding front, Titans quick Lizaard Williams, who has played at international level for the Proteas, took a catch of the season contender in their clash against the Knights on Saturday. 

Williams instinctively stuck a hand to snaffle a thunderous shot from Farhaan Berhardien, who was on a well-played 31 off 27 balls at the time.

WATCH the stunning catch below:

