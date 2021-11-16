2 Proteas named in official T20 World Cup team of the tournament

Proteas batsman Aiden Markram and fast bowler Anrich Nortje were selected in the star-studded T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team of the tournament.

The ICC revealed their line-up following Australia's triumph against New Zealand in Sunday's T20 World Cup final.

Despite the Proteas missing out on the semi-finals, South Africa's performance in the campaign was noted.

Proteas batter Aiden Markram and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have been named in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team of the tournament.

The ICC on Monday released their T20 World Cup team of the star-studded campaign, which saw Australia triumph against New Zealand in the final.

Stars from only six countries were selected in the elite team with two South Africans featuring in the list.

Opening batter David Warner, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and seamer Josh Hazlewood all made the cut for Australia after they helped steer their side to a first-ever T20 World Cup title.

Meanwhile, England ace Jos Buttler 'opens' alongside Warner and is the wicketkeeper with Pakistan's Babar Azam, who finished as the highest run-scorer in the tournament, named captain.

Englishman Moeen Ali, New Zealand left-armer Trent Boult and Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga - the tournament's leading wicket-taker - is also in the line-up.

In the middle order is South African batter Markram, who had a stellar campaign for the Proteas in the United Arab Emirates.

The Proteas bowed out of the T20 World Cup following the Group 12s due to net run rate despite registering four wins out of five games.

Markram scored two half-centuries as he scored 162 runs at an average of 54. His unbeaten 52 off just 25 balls against England helped South Africa down England in their final match in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, Nortje continued to prove his reputation as one of the best T20 bowlers at the moment as he slotted in at number 11 on the ICC line-up.

Nortje took nine wickets at an average of 11.55, which included a three for eight off his 3.2 overs as the Proteas bowled Bangladesh out for just 84.

This ICC side was pulled together by a selection panel featuring commentators, former international players and journalists Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos, Shane Watson, Lawrence Booth (Wisden, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday) and Shahid Hashmi (Agence France Presse and ARY Channel).

"As with any team selection, there will be varying opinions and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad," said former West Indian fast bowler and now convenor Bishop.

"The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue. This team was incredibly difficult to select over such a highly competitive tournament. Selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final."

The team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (in batting order) is:

1. David Warner (Australia) - 289 runs at 48.16

2. Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper) (England) - 269 runs at 89.66, five dismissals

3. Babar Azam (captain, Pakistan) - 303 runs at 60.60

4. Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) - 231 runs at 46.20

5. Aiden Markram (South Africa) - 162 runs at 54.00

6. Moeen Ali (England) - 92 runs at strike rate of 131.42, seven wickets at 11

7. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 16 wickets at 9.75

8. Adam Zampa (Australia) - 13 wickets at 12.07

9. Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 11 wickets at 15.90

10. Trent Boult (New Zealand) - 13 wickets at 13.30

11. Anrich Nortje (South Africa) - nine wickets at 11.55

12th man: Shaheen Afridi - seven wickets at 24.14