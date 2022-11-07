50%-curse: Off-field dramas aside, Boucher's Proteas numbers are still mediocre at best

When Mark Boucher was quizzed in the aftermath of the Proteas' early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup about where he felt he leaves the national side, it's unsurprising that he highlighted the T20 squad.



Despite the failure in Australia, the 20-over outfit had become the flagship project of Boucher's near three-year tenure, especially once they started to find some rhythm in the format from mid-2021 onwards.

The irony is that, in terms of his win records in the three forms of the game, Boucher's crown jewel ended up not being T20s.

Tests is where he statistically achieved the most success and ranks favourably among his peers.

That's now justification for popping any champagne because overall, Boucher's numbers are pretty mediocre.

Here's how they stack up.

TESTS: Played 20, Won 11, Lost 9 (55% win percentage)

How he ranks BEST Ottis Gibson (2017-2019) - 65% Gary Kirsten (2011-2013) - 63% Eric Simons (2002-2004) - 58% Boucher - 55% WORST Mike Procter (1992-1994) - 29% Russell Domingo (2013-2017) - 42% Bob Woolmer (1994-1999) - 48% (Corrie van Zyl - 40%, Ray Jennings 38%, Enoch Nkwe 0% were interim coaches)

ODIs: Played 22, Won 11, Lost 7, 4 no-results (50% win percentage)

How he ranks BEST Bob Woolmer (1994-1999) - 73% Mickey Arthur (2005-2010) - 66% Graham Ford (1999-2002) - 63% (Ray Jennings - 85%, Corrie van Zyl 71% were interim coaches) WORST Mike Procter (1991-1994) - 44% Boucher - 50% Gary Kirsten (2011-2013) - 54%

T20s: Played 50, Won 26, Lost 22, 2 no results (52%)

How he ranks BEST Ottis Gibson (2017-2019) - 67% Mickey Arthur (2005-2010) - 65% Russell Domingo (2013-2017) - 56% WORST Boucher - 52% Gary Kirsten (2011-2013) - 54%



