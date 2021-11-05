Bavuma implores Proteas to just go and beat England: 'Net run rate out of our control'

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma has advised his team-mates not to focus too much on net run rate permutations in Saturday's defining meeting with England in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The build-up to the game has been dominated by the calculation that the ICC is using to determine play-off teams that are level on points.

South Africa are not in a favourable position going into the game after the Australians streaked ahead of them in that regard.

Skipper Temba Bavuma has implored the Proteas to simply focus on beating England in their final group game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday before becoming pre-occupied with the net run rate (NRR).

The build-up to the match in Sharjah, labelled as a virtual quarter-final, has been dominated by the spectre that is now the more traditional metric to separate teams that finish level on log points.

Earlier in the week there was a distinct awareness of South Africa's match being a game within a game, but Australia's thumping of Bangladesh boosted their NRR to such an extent that Bavuma and co might not be able to catch them even if they get past the English.

The Proteas need the West Indies to beat the Aussies for a more realistic chance of reaching the top four.

"We obviously understand with Australia, I think, who are currently No. 2 in our group, with their superior run rate, there's not much I guess we can do from that point of view," Bavuma said on Friday.

"I think the first point when we go out would be to win the game."

READ | Educated TV truths from Eric Simons

Neatly, however, the realisation that winning is the only thing that would be of some consequence could be a good way of dealing with the NRR issue.

"In terms of the game in itself, look, like I said, with England, it's been labeled as a quarterfinal for us. It's a must-win game. I think that's the main point. Irrespective of where Australia are within the group, we want to win that game, and we'll be striving to do so," said Bavuma.

"What's happening with Australia, West Indies, I guess what helps us is that their game happens before our game, so we'll kind of get a better sense or understanding as to how we need to approach the England game. If Australia win, then it's going to come down to net run rate.



"We'll have an opportunity, I guess, somewhere along our game to control our net run rate or alter our approach.

'Everything at their disposal'

"But I think the first point, without reading too much into everything else, is to win tomorrow's game, and then we can take it from there."

Meanwhile, England - with a 100% win record - go into the match as overwhelming favourites, but are acutely aware that they're facing opposition who've found ways to win without firing on all cylinders.

"I think they're a dangerous side," said captain Eoin Morgan.

"I think when you look at them from a squad point of view, they have, I suppose, everything at their disposal that you need at a World Cup like this where wickets are potentially getting slower and lower throughout the tournament.

"So it's a matter of finding, I suppose, what works for them given conditions."

First ball is at 16:00 (SA time).