1h ago

Boucher firm on Proteas' net run-rate debacle: 'Ifs and buts don't count now'

Heinz Schenk
Rassie van der Dussen. (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images)
  • Proteas coach Mark Boucher straight-batted questions over the ICC's use of net run-rate to determine the semi-finalists of the ICC T20 World Cup.
  • South Africa finished equal on log points with England and Australia, but still missed out because their number was inferior.
  • But Boucher said the team knew the rules going into the tournament and that "ifs and buts" don't matter.

Mark Boucher was decidedly diplomatic over the International Cricket Council's (ICC) use of net run-rate (NRR) to determine Group 1's semi-finalists of the T20 World Cup, lamenting that his Proteas "knew the rules" going into the tournament.

South Africa finished equal on eight log points with England (first) and Australia (second), but missed out on the play-offs because their NRR of 0.739 was inferior to that of the Aussies of 1.216.

In all fairness, it wasn't really surprising that it ended this way given that they eventually needed to win by 58 runs or more though an excellent total of 189/2 gave the bowlers a fighting chance. 

"You come to all these competitions and there are different rules," Boucher said following a well-merited 10-run victory.

"The biggest thing was that we knew what the rules were going into the tournament. You’ve got to play by them."

That might not be enough for more hot-collared South African fans, who have already pointed out that the Proteas erred in not showing more intent in chasing a small target of 85 against Bangladesh earlier in the campaign.

They eventually got home in the 14th over, which immediately felt too slow and became even more so when the Aussies galloped home in 8 overs two days later.

But Boucher made the reasonable point that conditions in Abu Dhabi didn't allow for a more cavalier approach.

"Chasing a small total against Bangladesh, people will look at that and say we should’ve gone harder and that was the intent, but we lost three early wickets and that wicket was going all over the show," he said.

"Unfortunately, ifs and buts don’t count now."

Interestingly, however, the legendary wicket-keeper did suggest that there's a subtle push for a change in the tournament's format, primarily due to concerns such as NRR.

"Guys have been chatting around and some other teams also feel that a good competition is one where everyone plays everyone," he said. 

"But look, I’m not here to make those calls. I’m a coach and I need to get cricketers ready. We knew the rules and, unfortunately, we didn’t pass the test."
