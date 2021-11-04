T20 World Cup

55m ago

Can SA-coached Bangladesh do Proteas a massive favour against Aussies?

accreditation
Sport24 staff
South African Russell Domingo
DAVID ROWLAND / AFP

They have a strong South African flavour to their coaching staff, and Bangladesh can do the Proteas a massive favour by upsetting Australia at the T20 World Cup on Thursday. 

With England almost assured of a semi-final spot in Group 1, Australia and South Africa are fighting it out for second spot in the group and the final playoff spot. 

As things stand, the Proteas have 6 points from 4 games and Australia have 4 points from 3. 

EXPLAINER | What needs to happen for Proteas to qualify for World Cup SFs?

England Played 4, 8 points, Net run rate (NRR) 3.183

South Africa Played 4, 6 points, NRR 0.742

Australia Played 3, 4 points, NRR -0.627

The Aussies play Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday (12:00) and then the West Indies on Saturday and if they win both of those, then South Africa will need to beat England in Saturday's later game if they are to stand any chance of going through. 

It would make matters a lot more straightforward for the Proteas if Australia slipped up against either Bangladesh or West Indies, but both of those sides have been poor at the competition so far. 

Bangladesh have two former Proteas coaches in their changeroom - Russell Domingo is the head coach and Ottis Gibson the bowling coach - while former Protea Ashwell Prince is also the side's batting coach. 

Having lost all four of their matches at the World Cup so far to sit bottom of the pool, Bangladesh will enter this as comfortable underdogs. 

They will believe, however, that they can compete with any side in the world if they get things right on the day, and they will certainly have strong support coming out of the Proteas camp. 

bangladeshaustraliaproteast20 world cupcricket
