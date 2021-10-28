Cricket SA expresses 'regret' over timing of kneeling directive after De Kock statement

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has expressed "regret" over the timing of their kneeling directive that they handed out to the Proteas on the morning of their match against the West Indies.

CSA issued a statement on Thursday following Quinton de Kock's heartfelt apology for pulling out of the T20 World Cup game against the Windies after being told at the last minute they had to take a knee before play.

The organisation acknowledged that the timing of its release "may have been unsettling for the players in the lead-up to the match against the West Indies".

On Wednesday night CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo and two directors met with the Proteas team management and players to iron out tensions regarding the taking of the knee directive.

The board welcomed De Kock's apology and agreement to kneel with his team-mates should he be selected for the upcoming clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday as expected.

The board was criticised by many for waiting until South Africa entered a major tournament before taking a decisive step.

However, acting CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said the board decision was company policy and would not be amended for any player.