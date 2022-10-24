De Kock's superb salvo, Hobart's cruel rain: Takeaways from Proteas' World Cup opener

The Proteas were unfortunate to be robbed by the rain when they couldn't procure a result against Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday.

South Africa did all it could to get a result, but the rain got in the way, and they could only get a point.

Such was SA's weather's curse, it was the first game in Hobart out of nine to be impacted by the element.

The Proteas were robbed of what was a deserved win against Zimbabwe in Hobart, but there were several things that went right for them despite the truncated nature of the game.

Here are five talking points from Monday's washed-out game:

When De Kock fires, SA fires

South Africa's ultimate failure at last year's T20 World Cup was their lack of intent when they chased down small totals against the West Indies and Bangladesh.

That lesson was clearly heeded and remembered by Quinton de Kock, who took the game by the scruff of the neck and chased the rain deadline.

His 18-ball 47 saw him drive SA's 51/0 in three overs and they only needed 13 more to seal the game, but the rain intervened.

There will be sterner bowling attacks in the form of India and Pakistan, but De Kock has set out a batting stall the Proteas will have to rely on for the rest of the tournament.

The template of attacking hard at the top played a crucial role in New Zealand's big win against Australia where Finn Allen's 42 off 16 got the ball rolling for the visitors.

South Africa's equipped with power hitters who can take SA to higher batting levels.

Lungi Ngidi is SA's most adaptable T20 bowler

Lungi Ngidi's first ball was caned for four, but he bounced back with delicious varieties that lopped two wickets and stopped Zimbabwe from dreaming of a total of 100, which would have been tricky for SA to chase in nine overs.

Ngidi first removed Regis Chakabva, then claimed the key scalp of Sikhander Raza.

The nine-over allotment meant Ngidi could only bowl two overs, but he again showcased his ability to read conditions faster than most of his teammates.

Fielding made the difference

De Kock's catch off Ngidi and David Miller's run-out may look like regulation moments, but with the fluctuating nature of SA's fielding, such moments can't be taken for granted.

News24 Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

There was a tough dropped catch that went Ngidi's way, but De Kock took a superb catch to get rid of Raza.

Then there was Miller's run-out of Sean Williams that robbed Zimbabwe of any momentum they sought through their top-order.

On an outfield saturated by rain, those kinds of fielding efforts cannot be looked down on.

Hobart saves its rain for the Proteas



Hobart is set to be afflicted by rain for the rest of the week, which is good for the city, but devastating for cricket if games were to be played there.

It so happened that the neighbourly derby between South Africa and Zimbabwe was the Bellerive Oval's last game of the tournament.

The ground hosted nine games and only one, that of South Africa's, was rain affected.

It's true that as the third southernmost cricket ground ahead of Christchurch's Hagley Oval and Dunedin's University Oval, the Bellerive is at the mercy of the Southern Ocean's weather whims.

It's just sad that the weather held just long enough to continue SA's ICC tournament weather curse.