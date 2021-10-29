Despite turmoil Proteas aim to make SA proud: 'The enormity of the occasion doesn't escape us'

The Proteas aren't taking the T20 World Cup lightly, says to star batter Rassie van der Dussen ahead of Sri Lanka tie.

South Africa come off the back of an eight-wicket win against the West Indies, which was overshadowed by Quinton de Kock's refusal to take the knee.

Van der Dussen is confident that the Proteas can topple their opponents on Saturday in Sharjah.

In a week dominated by off-field headlines, fulcrum batsman Rassie van der Dussen says the Proteas will play with "a lot of pride and heart" as they want to make the country proud during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Earlier this week, the Proteas claimed an eight-wicket win against the West Indies in Dubai. It was a T20 World Cup victory that was overshadowed by Quinton de Kock's refusal to take the knee in Dubai.

Despite South Africa not being among the favourites for the elusive World Cup title, public opinion over the Proteas' chances hasn't either since the De Kock saga erupted.

Van der Dussen spoke to Cricket South Africa's media ahead of their third T20 World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday.

He said the Proteas will look to carry their winning momentum into Saturday, hoping to make the country proud.

"They (the fans) can expect a lot of pride and heart. The enormity of the occasion doesn't escape us," said Van der Dussen.

"As a team, we want to play to our full potential, firstly, and make our country proud and win matches. We feel we can do it and want to do that."

The Proteas will need to win the remaining three group games if they wish to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals, with the top two sides in each pool progressing.

Australia and England occupy the top two spots in their group, with South Africa third with the one win and one defeat.

"The key for us is to try and channel that energy and spirit in the team and channel it into performances like we did in the previous game," said Van der Dussen.

"If we get close to that and execute what we know as a personal manner and as a team, we can come on the winning side.

"Sri Lanka are a dangerous team in conditions that they know well, so we've got to give them the respect. They've been playing really well. Every game from now on is a massive game."

Several squad members have been in the United Arab Emirates for months, and Van der Dussen believes the Proteas have adapted to the slow 'unfamiliar' wickets.

"The wickets play quite similarly, so I think the guys have had time to process them. Going into Sharjah against Sri Lanka, it'll be a venue that'll suit them better than it'll suit us," added Van der Dussen.

"In the last year, we've really improved and shown what we can do in foreign conditions, so we'll definitely draw on that."

In September, the Proteas sealed their third consecutive T20 series win after defeating Sri Lanka in Colombo - doing so without captain Temba Bavuma, who was injured in the first game.

Van der Dussen said the Proteas will use that information when they lock horns with Mickey Arthur's side on Saturday.

"It definitely helps, especially now that we know what we're coming up against and what they're about as a team. But in saying that, it's T20 cricket, anything can happen, especially in a World Cup. We have to rock up on the day and be at our best.

"I'm confident if we do that we're going to come out on top."

Play on Saturday starts at 12:00 SA time.