Ex-Proteas batting coach recalls working with De Kock: 'He does what feels right for him'

Former Proteas batting coach Dale Benkenstein has shed more light on his working relationship with Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

De Kock made headlines this week when he pulled out prior to South Africa's T20 World Cup match against the West Indies after Cricket South Africa (CSA) instructed all Proteas players to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

De Kock on Thursday opened up on his decision in statement in which he apologised to his team-mates and South African cricket supporters.

He said his decision to withdraw was more to do with CSA sending out "an instruction that we had to follow,with a perceived 'or else'".

De Kock added that he would be happy to take the knee if it helped to "educate others".



Benkenstein, who worked with the Proteas from 2017 to 2019, told Sport24 in an exclusive interview that De Kock "is the type of person that does whatever feels right to him".

"Quinny was a tough one for me in the beginning. From a cricketing point of view, he was probably my favourite batsman to watch. I loved the way he played but, when I joined the Proteas coaching set-up, I was briefed that he doesn't have much time for coaches," Benkenstein said.

"I let him know that I would give him all the information that I would deliver to the other batters. If he wanted to use it, he could and if he didn't, that was also fine but I was going to do my job. He is the type of person that does whatever feels right to him."

Benkenstein added that De Kock eventually opened more and started asking for advice.

"At the start of our working relationship, I don't think he was in a great place (mentally) but after a bit of time off, his attitude changed for the better. Slowly he started asking questions, began getting throws from me and hitting balls between innings.

"It shows you can have all the talent in the world but if you don't put that together with the right attitude and work ethic you can struggle. Quinny turned a corner, became much fitter and bought into trying to be the best."

