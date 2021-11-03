EXPLAINER | What needs to happen for Proteas to qualify for World Cup SFs?

Such is the white knuckle nature of Group 1 in the ICC T20 World Cup that even if the Proteas beat tournament hotshots England on Saturday, they still don't have a guarantee of reaching the semi-finals of this year's tournament in the UAE.

Reservations had been expressed that South Africa's opening loss to Australia in Abu Dhabi could immediately make things difficult for the team in terms of qualification.

And those could prove prophetic if results don't go the Proteas' way.

As things stand, this is the log before Australia and the West Indies lock horns on Thursday:

England Played 4, 8 points, Net run rate (NRR) 3.183

South Africa Played 4, 6 points, NRR 0.742

Australia Played 3, 4 points, NRR -0.627

Sri Lanka Played 4, 2 points NRR -0.590

West Indies Played 3, 2 points NRR -1.598

Bangladesh Played 4, 0 points NRR -1.435

Naturally, the Proteas' most obvious and pressing objective will be to beat England, which would put them level on points with England, but still below the 50-over world champions because an inferior net run rate.

Nonetheless, second place is still good enough to progress to the play-offs.

However, the Australians are the fly in the Proteas' ointment.

Here's what can happen:

* If the Proteas beat England, but Australia also prevail against both the Windies and Bangladesh, then the Proteas' semi-final prospects are down to net run rate.

* If the Proteas beat England and Australia lose to either the Windies or Bangladesh, they will reach the semi-finals.

* If the Proteas lose to England and Australia lose to both the Windies and Bangladesh, they will reach the semi-finals.

*If the Proteas lose to England and Australia lose to either the Windies or Bangladesh, qualification for the semi-finals boils down to net run rate.

Key remaining fixtures:

Thursday 4 November, 12:00 - Australia v Bangladesh

Saturday 6 November, 12:00 - Australia v West Indies

Saturday 6 November, 16:00 - South Africa v England