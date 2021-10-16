T20 World Cup

Faf's IPL final heroics raise eyebrows over World Cup non-selection: 'Absolutely ridiculous!'

Faf du Plessis' riveting 86 (59) on Friday helped the Chennai Super Kings to another IPL title and was enough to see the former Proteas skipper named man of the match in the final. 

Playing in his 100th IPL game, the 37-year-old reminded of his class, pedigree and ability, and his performance on the grand stage of an IPL final immediately raised questions on social media and in the international cricket community over his non-selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup. 

The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, are already in the UAE ahead of their tournament opener against Australia on 23 September. 

Du Plessis, though, will be returning to Cape Town. 

In February this year, Du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket in order to focus on white ball cricket with the T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 in mind. 

He did not feature for the Proteas at all this year, however, though he did play on the international T20 circuit in the Caribbean Premier League and Pakistani Super League. 

Regardless of what the talks between national head coach Mark Boucher and Du Plessis were, the fact is that the World Cup will go on without Du Plessis. 

Still, the likes of former England captain Michael Vaughn simply couldn't believe the decision to take a Proteas side to a World Cup without Du Plessis. 

What do YOU think? Let us know in the comments below. Should Du Plessis be going to the T20 World Cup?


