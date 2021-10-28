'Flipping amazing' captain Temba Bavuma earns plaudits for his leadership during kneeling storm

Belying his diminutive stature, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma stood tall during one of the most testing moments in South African cricketing history.

Tuesday was a day typical of South Africa in ICC major tournaments: controversy flaring up in a vacuum and threatening to derail the men's team during their T20 World Cup campaign.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) directive arrived just hours before the Proteas faced the West Indies in Dubai.

Bavuma discovered in the changing room that his opening partner and star batter Quinton de Kock had withdrawn after having reservations regarding the order to kneel that came suddenly from upstairs.

It was the perfect "disaster-class" recipe that the Proteas have served up in the past when their major tournaments have ended in flames.

However, Bavuma led his team onto the field and, although he failed with the bat, helped steer the team to a commanding win past two-time defending T20 world champions the Windies.

In his apologetic statement, De Kock decried the drama associated with the team and World Cups but praised his skipper's handling of the situation.



"There always seems to be a drama when we go to World Cups. That isn't fair," De Kock wrote.

"I just want to thank my teammates for their support, especially my captain, Temba. People might not recognise, but he is a flipping amazing leader.

"If he and the team, and South Africa, will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again."

Bavuma was in all the meetings with Proteas team management, the board and CSA executives starting from when the order arrived from the board on Tuesday morning.

He was also in the middle of the cauldron when he had to face the press after the Windies victory, putting himself in the line of media fire, at the same time shielding his teammates.

Late on Wednesday, as tension grew and speculation rose whether De Kock's place in the team was tenuous if he continued defying the board's order to kneel, the Proteas had to meet the board and management again to iron the matter out.

Cricket became a sideshow. Bavuma remained calm.

What Temba Bavuma said on Tuesday: "As far as where we stand, Quinton is still one of the players and one of the boys. Whatever support he needs, whatever shoulder he requires from his teammates, we will be there for him."

"I don't think it's just as simple as taking a knee. We have to appreciate that we live in a country like South Africa that has its own past that is diverse in its views, backgrounds and in the way people see things."

"The decisions that we take and the things we support are based on our own convictions. As much as we're a team and we wear the shirt and play for the badge, outside of that, we still live our own lives, and those lives are different."

"Over the last while, I've learnt to appreciate that a lot more in trying to widen your own perspective as an individual, and not expect people to see things the way you do."

"I can't force people to see things the way I do, and neither can they force me to see what they do."

CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said, despite the difficult circumstances under which he was placed, the board believed Bavuma had all the capabilities to lead the team through the storm.



"We have leaders within the team environment, and Temba is an exceptional leader in his own right," Naidoo said prior to De Kock's apology.

"We all have to deal with the circumstances that we're in. And I'm more than comfortable in Temba's capabilities of leading this team and doing so effectively."

But Bavuma didn't only impress with his off-field handling of the situation, but he was praised for his fighting spirit, which came through in the Proteas' dogged defence of their desperately low total, 118, in the loss to Australia.



"I've been impressed by Temba's captaincy," said former selector Hussein Manack.

"In the first match South Africa lost (to Australia), it was close although the Proteas scored 118 and underperformed with the bat.

"The way they went about it in the field meant they got pretty close, and they showed a lot of fight. I think Temba is a street fighter.

"I've seen smart captains who make good decisions, but they're not street smart. You need a captain to be street smart, and Temba's got that.

"He is prepared to fight up until the last ball, and he doesn't give up. A lot about his career, he's had to fight for everything to get to where he is now.

"This decision taken by the board is also going to help him gel the team and bring the team together."

Against the West Indies, Bavuma went as far as putting a fielder right behind the non-striker's stumps and umpire to try to curb his power-hitting opponents from exploiting the gap behind the bowler.

He had to think on his feet, ignoring the De Kock firestorm happening in the background, and he used his bowling armoury to perfection, restricting the Windies to just 143/8.

Acting CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki also praised the team's fighting spirit on the day.



"Despite everything that's been happening, the players delivered a brilliant performance," he said.

"That, for me, is really where they should be focusing.

"I hope there is positivity that can come out of this. I have to emphasise that I was extremely proud of the team.

"They had a difficult few hours. Quinton is an important member of our team. [His withdrawal] could have really disturbed their preparation and concentration on the game, but, using that famous South Africa spirit, they put their bodies on the line."