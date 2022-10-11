Gary Kirsten joins Netherlands as consultant for T20 World Cup

Former Proteas batter and coach Gary Kirsten has joined the Netherlands coaching staff ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Netherlands will take part in the T20 Word Cup qualifiers set to begin on Sunday (16 October).

Former Australian all-rounder Dan Christian will join Kirsten as a consultant for the Dutch national team.

Prior to leaving for Australia, members of the Dutch team joined a training camp at the Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy in Cape Town.

"Gary brings incredible experience and knowledge to both players and support staff which will be a great asset for the team during the tournament," said Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook.

Kirsten, who coached India to the World Cup title in 2011, previously worked with the Dutch team in 2021 during the Super League series against Ireland.

He said he was excited to re-join the group.

"I really enjoyed working with the Dutch team in Cape Town and I look forward to joining them as a consultant in the T20 World Cup," Kirsten said on the team's official website.

"I was impressed with the level of skill and professionalism during the camp. They will be ready and determined to make a big impact at the T20 World Cup."

This will be the Netherlands' fifth T20 World Cup tournament, with a best-place Super 10 finish at the 2014 T20 tournament in Bangladesh.

The Netherlands are in Group A and take on United Arab Emirates, Namibia and Sri Lanka in the Group stage matches, with the top two teams advancing through to the Super 12s.

Kirsten currently coaches reigning Indian Premier League champions, the Gujurat Titans, and the Hundred's Welsh Fire.

"We are very excited to welcome both Gary Kirsten and Dan Christian to our coaching staff for the T20 World Cup," said KNCB High-Performance manager Roland Lefebvre.

"They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, which will be of great help in the lead-up to and during the World Cup. We are looking forward to the three all-important matches against the UAE, Namibia and Sri Lanka, the first match to be played on 16 October, and wish Ryan Cook and the team all the best."

The Netherlands will get their T20 World Cup campaign under way against the United Arab Emirates on Sunday (10:00 SA time).