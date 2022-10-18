Kemp classic, racing Rassie: 5 memorable Proteas knocks at the ICC T20 World Cup

The ICC T20 World Cup hasn't exactly been a profitable tournament for the Proteas over the years, predominantly because of some underpowered batting despite consistently boasting strong resources.



But that doesn't mean there haven't been some classic innings played by a variety of stalwarts.

News24 Sport highlights five particularly eye-catching efforts.

HERSCHELLE GIBBS 90* off 55 deliveries against West Indies, Johannesburg 2007

Left breathless by Chris Gayle's stupendous 117 off 57, conflicted fans might've wondered whether they'd seen one of the greatest T20 innings ever while watching the early demise of their home side.

Not to worry.

The enigmatic Gibbs, who just over a year earlier slammed 175 in the memorable "438 game" against the Aussies at the same venue, was in his stride from the outset, customarily mixing some sloppiness with sheer sublimity as he helped the South Africans gallop to a target of 206 with almost two overs to spare.

Unlike Gayle's brutality, the right-hander was silky, striking 14 fours in his innings and illustrating that style can equal substance.

JUSTIN KEMP 89* off 56 deliveries against New Zealand, Durban 2007

In hindsight, the strapping middle-order strokemaker's international career was in decline by this stage, but this ultimately last hurrah was a special effort.

The Proteas had to fight throughout this match to keep the game within their reach, first after the Black Caps made a fine start and then stumbled to 45/3 in reply to 154 on a iffy surface.

Kemp, who rode his luck initially, was immense, simply because he never seemed to panic even as the rate kept climbing.

His fifty came off a relatively pedestrian 42 balls before he skilfully focused on his strength on the leg-side to unleash a succession of pulls and on-drives for six.

Given the prevailing conditions and the pressure of the situation, this was a classic knock.

JP DUMINY 86* off 43 deliveries against New Zealand, Chittagong 2014

Faf du Plessis gleefully remarked that "as a blueprint of a T20 innings, that's one of the better ones you will see."

He was very much justified in saying so because this was indeed a masterclass.

While Duminy's strike rate suggested a bludgeoning effort, it was anything but.

In control throughout, he rotated the strike effectively before teeing off with some classical attacking strokes and delightful innovations.

In a match where the eventual winning margin was two runs, his contribution proved crucial.

TEMBA BAVUMA 46 off 46 deliveries AND DAVID MILLER 23 off 13 deliveries against Sri Lanka, Sharjah 2021

Context is king in T20s.

Bavuma's knock was hardly dynamic, but what made it so significant is that it stabilised what was a very wobbly chase of 143 on a difficult surface for stroke-play. It laid the platform for a victory that provided the eventual impetus for a campaign that established the Proteas as an accomplished and growing unit in the format.

Moreover, the skipper's perseverance allowed Miller to blast off and craft a match-clinching innings in a match where no-one else found any sort of attacking freedom.

In terms of just showcasing how T20 should sometimes be approached in a measured manner, this was a compelling case.

RASSIE VAN DER DUSSEN 94* off 60 deliveries against England, Sharjah 2021

The Proteas' unassuming, consistent stalwart truly cemented his status as being a top-class batter to be reckoned with in this innings.

It was a typical Van der Dussen effort, the trusty template of accumulating and then, once the eye was truly in, exploding with dazzling array of on-side hits.

Importantly, this came against a rampant English side keen to add the T20 world title to their 50-over one.

Yet, on a night where the Proteas' batting just clicked, Van der Dussen was at the forefront and dealt his opponents the type of momentum blow that saw them being eliminated in the semi-finals.



