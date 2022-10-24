Leaving in-form Reeza out of World Cup opener 'tough' as Boucher backs Bavuma to come good

The Proteas started their T20 World Cup campaign on Monday with Reeza Hendricks benched.

The 33-year-old has been in superb form in the format.

The return of captain Temba Bavuma, however, sees Hendricks left out.

Head coach Mark Boucher acknowledges it was a "tough" call to leave the in-form Reeza Hendricks out of Monday's T20 World Cup opener against Zimbabwe in Hobart.



Hendricks has done all he can to make a play for selection, scoring 296 runs that included four straight half-centuries in his last five Proteas T20 innings at an average of just under 60.

With national captain Temba Bavuma now fully fit, however, there is no longer space for Hendricks in the T20 starting XI, and he watched on as rain had the final say and Monday's tournament opener ended in a 'no result' for South Africa.

When play was finally stopped for the last time, the Proteas were 51/0 (3) and well on course to land a resounding victory and kickstart their campaign.

Quinton de Kock was sublime for his 47* (17), while Bavuma was 2*(2).

"It's tough," Boucher conceded when asked about Hendricks' omission.

"Temba has come in in his place. Temba was injured, and he owned that spot, and he is the captain. He hasn't been in great form, but he also got sick in India, where we wanted him to have a bit of game time.

"I think these conditions suit his [Bavuma's] game a lot better as well, so hopefully he can get some good time.

"Today, he was out in the middle for quite some time but didn't face too many balls. He has been batting really well in the nets, so hopefully he finds some good form. I think these conditions suit him nicely."

Boucher stressed that the disappointment of not playing wasn't only felt by Hendricks, but that depth in the squad was a weapon moving into the competition.

"It is tough, not only on him [Hendricks], but there are other players in the 15 that are sitting on the side of the field," he said.

"That's the strength of our unit right now. We've got some good depth and some good options. Going forward, if guys maybe get injured or lose a bit of form, we've got guys to back them up."

The Proteas are next in action when they take on Bangladesh in Sydney on Wednesday.