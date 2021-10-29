Maharaj emphasises prevailing respect pillar in Proteas culture: 'No one is a racist in our team'

One of the Proteas' dressing room leaders, Keshav Maharaj, emphasised that respect was a prevailing pillar in the team's culture.

The spinner spoke the day before South Africa faced Sri Lanka in their third T20 World Cup game, where eyes will be fixed as much on the game as the moments before it.

The Proteas were engulfed in a storm after Cricket South Africa (CSA) sent a directive compelling each player to kneel to observe the fight against racism and discrimination.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock's refusal to follow the order and subsequent self-withdrawal from the team that defeated the West Indies on Tuesday put him in the cross hairs of a kneeling controversy.

De Kock later apologised to his fans and team-mates for his actions, saying he felt "his rights were taken away" by the belated directive.

On Friday, Maharaj doused some flames of the controversy, saying each team member respected each other despite their previously convoluted messaging and perceived disunity they've been accused of.

"We've had endless chats about this as a team, and we respect everyone's decisions, views and opinions," said Maharaj.

"It's not a big thing for us. We know everyone supports one another, and that's the way forward in this team.

"Respect is one of our pillars, and that's what it boils down to.

"We speak at length about our pillars and values, and we respect everyone's beliefs. No one is a racist within our team.

"We all support one another and respect everyone's cultural, religious and spiritual differences.

"I, for one, am a very religious person. I know you've got to be accepting of a lot of things. We respect that.

"It's been a tough week, but, as a team, we are in a good space at the moment. It's brought us together, and we've drawn strength and inspiration from this."

Maharaj admitted that they took strain from the week's events but added that the players were steely enough to bring their focus back to the crucial match against Sri Lanka.

"It's been a tough week, but I think the boys are mature enough and adult enough to adapt to the situation," Maharaj said.

"The spirits were really high at training today (Friday), and that buzz and drive came back into the team after a long two days.

"The boys are in good stead, and now our focus is back on the cricket. The previous game showed the character of the team.

"We know what's at stake at this World Cup. We will leave everything behind us when we step over that [boundary] rope.

"I don't think we need any more directives or anything like that. The only directives we need for ourselves is to make sure we bring our best on the field and bring the right energy to our performances to combat teams in the middle of the park."