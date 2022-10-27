Memories of AB's 162 flood back to inspire Rilee show: 'I'm taking credit for that knock'

Seven years ago, AB de Villiers entranced world cricket with one of the most spectacular batting efforts ever witnessed in the 50-over World Cup, a breathless, unbeaten 162 off 66 against the West Indies at the SCG in Sydney.



On Thursday, Rilee Rossouw enthrallingly conjured up another special Proteas innings at a showpiece tournament at the same ground - South Africa's first century at the T20 World Cup.

There was something poignant about the setting and the left-hander's knock, perhaps because - before he controversially paused his international career to play county cricket for Hampshire - Rossouw was widely considered the heir apparent to De Villiers.

Appropriately, he was directly involved in "Mr 360's" knock in 2015, where his 39-ball 61 proved the impetus for his senior teammate and captain's explosion.

Asked whether those memories came flooding back as he tore the Bangladeshi attack to shreds, Rossouw was emphatic.

"I won't forget it. Someone actually asked me a similar question earlier. I just said, like, I still think I'm taking credit today for AB's knock because I got him in such a great mind space. I'm patting myself on the back now. No-one knows that. Keep it like that, please," he said with a smirk.

"But, no, special place here in Sydney. I've done really well in the past year. It's a fantastic wicket. Thinking back at those memories, it's definitely given me confidence coming out here in Sydney and performing so well."

In fact, the love affair is set continue as Rossouw has signed for the Sydney Thunder in this year's Big Bash before he returns home to represent the Pretoria Capitals in the inaugural SA20.

For now though, it's all about the World Cup.

"Obviously I'm very excited to play for Sydney Thunder this year. No, I have not thought that far ahead. I'm just trying to focus a year now and stay in the moment. This World Cup as it comes first. Then there's T10 after that, and then only Big Bash. So just trying to stay in this moment, keeping it simple," said Rossouw.

Meanwhile, given how he demolished the rest, did Tigers skipper Shakib Al Hasan err in not bowling himself out and, more prominently, bowling earlier?

"I thought he played it well. He played his cards while he could. He's a world-class bowler, whether it's left- or right-handed. But if I was in his shoes, I probably still wouldn't want to bowl to myself or Quinton de Kock," said Rossouw.



"So he was hoping he could maybe get a breakthrough from one of the other bowlers. Unfortunately it didn't come. The longer it took for him to come into the game, the more dominant we were going to be or more attacking we were going to be on him when he came and bowled."



