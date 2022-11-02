Miller not about to lambast fellow Proteas batters for one failure: 'We're finding ways to win'

David Miller is not about to rap his fellow Proteas batters on the knuckles for failing to fire against India last weekend.

In fact, the left-hander believes the fact that South Africa still won the match means that they've found different ways to win matches.

Approaching the threat that is Pakistan in a measured way will be the Proteas simple masterplan to reach the semifinals early.

David Miller is not going to be as ruthless as Quinton de Kock in lambasting the Proteas' specialist batters for one-off failures that require intervention from the middle- or lower-order as their quest for reaching the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup hots up.

In the aftermath of last Sunday's epic but tight victory over India in Perth, bowling all-rounder Wayne Parnell noted that De Kock had told him that if he's required to bat during matches in this tournament, the "proper" batters aren't doing their jobs.

He's not wrong, but Miller rather believes it illustrates that South Africa, who face Pakistan in Sydney on Thursday, have found different avenues towards victories.

"I suppose if the batters are doing their job, then the allrounders and bowlers, we don't really need them to bat," said the dynamic left-hander, who's become the batting talisman of this outfit.

"But obviously in training, the guys are really putting in the hard work. The tail end, allrounders, as well, because going into competitions like this in one or two games we might need them. So yeah, definitely putting in the yards.

"I suppose we are finding lots of ways to win. We've done it over a period of time now. I'd say probably the last year, we've found ourselves in tricky situations and managed to get over the line.

"I think the continuity of the squad over time, guys have managed to sort of find their roles; if one guy isn't doing well, another guy picks up the slack. Yeah, it's difficult to be successful in this format, as there's a lot of different kind of variables, but we've managed to do well and play as a team."

READ | Former skipper backs 'form' Proteas to make play at World Cup as SF spot within grasp

In fact, De Kock might've been a bit harsh in making his remark because, as the triumph in Western Australia showed, it still wasn't the bowlers that were required to get them over the line, evidenced by Miller and Aiden Markram's crucial 76-run partnership.

"As a batting unit, like I said, we were three down there. It happens in cricket," said Miller.

Weather the storm

"That's where we needed to pick up the slack as middle order. So we managed to get a really good partnership, Aiden and myself, and I suppose just the whole cliche is just one ball at a time and just trying to stay in the moment as much as possible.

"It was difficult, so it was just managing to try and think your way through it, and if it's difficult for me and Aiden, it's going to be more difficult for the guys coming in. It was just a matter of sort of weathering the storm."

Unsurprisingly, approaching Thursday's showdown at the SCG in a similarly measured fashion is the Proteas' masterplan.

"Pakistan are a great team, and they've got some serious match winners, but, we've just got to take it as it comes, and definitely the boys are up for it, and then I suppose Pakistan - it's a must-win game for them, so they're going to be coming and charging, and we're definitely prepared for it," said Miller.

First ball will be bowled at 10:00 (SA time) on Thursday.