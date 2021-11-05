Morgan sidesteps suggestion of CSA-like SJN for England as Yorkshire racism storm rages

England captain Eoin Morgan was neutral on a suggestion that their local game might need an intervention similar to CSA's SJN hearings to deal with racism.

Morgan says leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who's been named as a victim in the county's report, has been "travelling okay".

England skipper Eoin Morgan has side-stepped a suggestion that English cricket needs an initiative similar to Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Healing hearings to deal with racial prejudice past and present in its local game.

Governing body the English & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday that it would suspend the county side from hosting international matches for the "wholly unacceptable" manner in which it dealt with the former player's allegations.

It stems from Yorkshire commissioning a report into Rafiq's claims of institutional racism, eventually apologising "unreservedly" to the 30-year-old, before bafflingly announcing that no action would be taken against any individuals implicated in the matter.

That decision unleashed a storm of criticism, leading to various county sponsors ending their associations as well the British government formally intervening in the matter.

While Morgan stated he and his team-mates don't mind having their campaign overshadowed by the issue if it leads to concrete action, he was muted on a platform like a SJN being implemented.

"To be honest it's not something I've thought of. It's obviously very relevant for the country that it's happening in," he said on Friday.

"I think for us, we're seeing a number of different diverse cultures come through and tell their stories at a time when it's more relevant and actually a time where people are wanting to make change, so I can't really talk any more about it because I don't know any more about South Africa's position."

The left-hander also expressed his support for the ECB's action.

"For that period of time in particular, we've been active about talking and actioning things that show meaningful change. We're very serious about it," said Morgan.



"We firmly believe that there is no place in our sport for any type of discrimination. I think the actions of ECB board to Yorkshire have indicated how serious they are about dealing with issues like this and obviously resulting in their actions, because obviously those actions speak louder than words. They have been taking it in a serious manner."

England have a Yorkshire player directly involved in the saga in leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who was named as a victim in the county's report.

But Morgan insisted a key weapon in his arsenal is in a reasonable state of mind.

"Adil is one of our players that, in the normal scheme of things, doesn't require a lot of support," he said.

"Given what's happened so close to home for him, I think it's great that he does have a great support network around him. The team is here, his family are here, which is fantastic but there is no indication at the moment that anything out of the ordinary is happening.



"Being away in a different country detaches you slightly from things as opposed to being at home but certainly he's a guy that has been very close with Azeem Rafiq growing up at Yorkshire. But he's travelling okay at the moment. I'm not concerned at all."