Morne Morkel believes Proteas can stun England: 'The Sharjah wicket will suit SA'

Former Proteas bowler Morne Morkel believes that South Africa can defeat the unbeatable England in their crucial T20 World Cup clash on Saturday.

Morkel says that if the bowlers can fire, the 'underdog' Proteas can beat the 2019 Cricket World Cup champions as SA need a win to advance.

Morkel also added that it'll be the the spinners in Sharjah as Tabraiz Shamsi will come up against Adil Rashid.

Former Proteas fast bowler Morne Morkel believes South Africa can pull off a surprise victory against unbeaten England in Saturday's must-win T20 World Cup.

South Africa has won three of their four matches but is behind Australia, with a better run-rate.

READ | Calculators, the toss and Quinny's knee: 5 things Proteas must get right against England

The Proteas will go into Saturday's game in Sharjah knowing exactly what they have to do, with potential qualifiers Australia facing off against the West Indies in the earlier match.

Morkel, who played 86 Tests and 117 ODIs for the Proteas, believes that the Proteas bowling attack will be vital to dismantling a dangerous England top-order.

"The bowling attack is certainly the Proteas' strength, and I believe they can bowl us into the semi-finals," wrote Morkel in an ICC column.

"It's a must-win game for South Africa against England on Saturday, but the West Indies v Australia is also going to have massive ramifications, with net run-rates potentially coming into play.

"If South Africa's top bowlers can fire, they can really rattle the England top order."

Rassie van der Dussen thanks you for your support ??



Hear what he has to say ahead of the England clash here ?? https://t.co/CGOC7maD7r#T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/VGXUOiu1fz — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 5, 2021

Morkel says that the Proteas are "flying under the radar" and added that coach Mark Boucher has been instrumental for the team thus far.

"South Africa can beat England. The Sharjah wicket will suit the Proteas, and after winning a close game against Sri Lanka, they will have a good understanding of conditions," said Morkel.

"The battle of the spinners, the Adil Rashid vs Tabraiz Shamsi match-up, is one to watch.

"I feel that South Africa are flying under the radar this tournament. A lot of people said that without their household names in the XI, they didn't stand a chance.

"But they are quietly playing good cricket and have dangerous batters that will step up. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and just look at David Miller the other night against Sri Lanka, hitting two back-to-back sixes to win it," continued Morkel.

"Mark Boucher is an organised coach and knows how to get the best out of his players when it matters most.

"England will not be too relaxed even though they have virtually qualified; I don't think you can afford to be relaxed in this T20 World Cup and flirt with form. This has all the ingredients to be one of the games of the tournament."

Play on Saturday starts at 16:00 SA time.