Ngidi fears bad luck 'following us' at World Cup as rain looms for Tigers clash

Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi admitted that Australia's funky weather has put them under pressure ahead of Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rain is forecast for the game - an afternoon start - with rain also having impacted the England/Ireland game that took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The Proteas' opening game against Zimbabwe ended up being a no-result as the rain at the final say in Hobart on Monday.

Ngidi said it was unfortunate that the rain followed them around Australia, but they can only focus on what they can do when there's a chance to play.

"You control what you can, and the weather is something that we don't have a say in," Ngidi said.

"We were eager to get on the park in Hobart and everyone who was there did their bit in trying to get the game going.

"We couldn't control what happened with the rain and it does put us under pressure as it would have been nice to get a win.

"There's rain forecast for the game, and I think we've got some rain following us, but we have no say in how it pans out."

What the rain has done is freshen up the early season pitches in Australia. With October being very early in the Australian season, the pitches haven't been used much.

That's led to excellent bounce and carry for fast bowlers, along with generous seam movement and swing when the atmospheric conditions have allowed.

This plays right into SA's hands, with Ngidi adding it's allowed them to keep their bowling plans simple and leave the onus of creative run-making to the batters.

"You could call it Test match mode, but for us, it's about trying to keep things simple," Ngidi said.

"We were all aware of the pace and bounce factor here in Australia and we've seen it in the first few games here.

"The bowlers have tried to keep it very simple and it has been successful, especially when the bowlers have been patient."