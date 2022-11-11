Nkwe doesn't believe in 'interfering', even in Proteas' Reeza saga: 'It's just wrong'

CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe believes he has no grounds for mingling in Proteas selection matters and wouldn't have weighed in on the Reeza Hendricks issue during the Proteas' T20 World Cup campaign.

In fact, Nkwe believes interference is plain wrong and that he needs to trust the coaches and selection panel.

Temba Bavuma admits there were talks about "certain players" during the tournament, but didn't provide further clarity.

Even if he could have it all over again, Enoch Nkwe still wouldn't have exercised any influence on selection in the Proteas failed ICC T20 World Cup campaign.

One issue that continually dogged the team down in Australia was the perseverance with skipper Temba Bavuma, whose poor form going into the tournament as well as during it prompted widespread calls for Reeza Hendricks to take his batting spot.

The Lions stalwart had been granted an international lifeline in mid-year when Bavuma was recovering from an elbow injury and grabbed it with both hands, notably reeling off four consecutive fifties against England and Ireland in respective T20 series.

He also made 74 upon his return to the ODI side in India.

But Nkwe insisted that his broader oversight role doesn't entitle him to start dictating who needs to be picked or not and will continue to refrain from doing so.

"I don't get involved in selection. We have people that are in charge of selection and I leave it to them," he said.

"Any interference from my side would just be wrong. They obviously looked at the strategy, what was going to work best on the day and picked the XI.

"At the end of the day, it's the call of the coach and selection panel and I trust them to make the right call in terms of what is going to be the best XI to represent our country."

That doesn't mean Nkwe isn't conscious of the mental toll that might've taken on Hendricks, who reportedly kept his humour and trademark smile intact throughout the World Cup campaign.

"It's never easy for someone like Reeza, nor any other players who aren't playing regularly for their national team," he said.

"But I'm sure there will be opportunities down the line. From our position, we need to ensure that all players and staff are in a good mental space moving forward."

To his credit, Bavuma himself confirmed that his showings meant robust selection conversations took place, but didn't delve into detail over which players were affected.

In all fairness, the diminutive right-hander later on wasn't the only underperforming member of the squad as Kagiso Rabada looked distracted and had a poor tournament, while young Tristan Stubbs' growing pains eventually saw him being dropped for Heinrich Klaasen.

"Those conversations did happen - I am not going to go into specific names as to which players were spoken about during conversations but those conversations do happen as in any series," said Bavuma.

"In terms of strategy, those conversations happen pretty much every game. I think as you would have seen, we select the team based on conditions.



"In terms of form, it is the World Cup and you are always going to show confidence to guys who you feel are your best 11, and that’s exactly what we did.



"There might have been players who weren't on form but you still have to show faith and confidence in those guys that they can still put in match-winning performances."

Intriguingly, Bavuma suggested keeping Hendricks on the sidelines was partly down to not wanting to put him under undue pressure.

"The last thing you want at a World Cup is giving someone a place who doesn't have the type of experience or someone who hasn't come across the emotions of the World Cup and expect him to do the business for the team."

But tell that to poor Klaasen, who was suddenly thrust into saving the Proteas' campaign under severe pressure against Netherlands and duly couldn't do so.



