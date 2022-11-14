Nortje sole South African in ICC T20 World Cup team of the tournament

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje was the only South African selected in the star-studded T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team of the tournament.

The ICC revealed the line-up following England's triumph against Pakistan in Sunday's T20 World Cup final at the MCG.

The Proteas missed out on a semi-final spot after a surprising defeat to the Netherlands in the group stages.

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been named in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team of the tournament.

The ICC on Monday released its T20 World Cup team, following England's resounding five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Sunday's final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Stars from only six countries were selected for the elite team, with Nortje, the only South African named.

The ICC side was pulled together by a selection panel featuring commentators, former international players and journalists Ian Bishop (convener, commentator), Mel Jones (commentator), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (ICC Hall of Famer), Partha Bhaduri (journalist, The Times of India), Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager of Cricket).

The team included stars from champions England, runners-up Pakistan, semi-finalists India and New Zealand, as well as the Proteas and Zimbabwe.

The Proteas crashed out of the T20 World Cup in spectacular fashion after two losses in the Super 12s.

Needing a win against minnows, Netherlands, the Proteas' batting line-up collapsed and fell 13 runs short - finishing third in Group 2 on five points.

Nortje's pace caused opponents problems as he continued to prove his reputation as one of the best T20 bowlers, slotting in at number nine in the ICC line-up.

A standout performer in South Africa's unsuccessful campaign, Nortje took 11 wickets in five matches with an economy rate of 5.37.

Nortje returned figures of 4 for 10 against Bangladesh and 4 for 41 against Pakistan, both at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Most Valuable Team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 (in batting order):

Alex Hales (England) - 212 runs at 42.40

Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper - England) - 225 runs at 45.00 and nine dismissals

Virat Kohli (India) - 296 runs at 98.66

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 239 runs at 59.75

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) - 201 runs at 40.20

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 219 runs at 27.37 and 10 wickets at 15.60

Shadab Khan (Pakistan) - 98 runs at 24.50 and 11 wickets at 15.00

Sam Curran (England) - 13 wickets at 11.38

Anrich Nortje (South Africa) - 11 wickets at 8.54

Mark Wood (England) - 9 wickets at 12.00

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - 11 wickets at 14.09

12th man: Hardik Pandya (India) - 128 runs at 25.60 and eight wickets at 18.25