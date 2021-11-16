Our T20 World Cup team of the tournament: Van der Dussen, Wiese the unsung heroes

This year's T20 World Cup has come and gone with Australia crowned T20 World Cup champions after clinching an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.



While Australia celebrates, there has been no shortage of entertainment on and off the field during the rescheduled World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named its own team of the tournament, with South Africa's Aiden Markram and Anrich Nortje selected.

Sport24's Lynn Butler looks at the star performers and names her 2021 T20 World Cup team of the tournament:

David Warner - Australia

Australia would not have won the T20 World Cup had it not been for Warner.

At the start of the rescheduled tournament, Warner endured a poor outing with the bat for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

But Warner silenced his critics, finishing the World Cup as the second-highest run-scorer, ending with 289 runs in seven games.

Warner reached double figures in all but one innings, scoring three half-centuries, which included 53 off 38 balls in Sunday's final against New Zealand. His key third-wicket stand of 92 with Mitchell Marsh, who hit an unbeaten 72, saw Australia secure their first T20 World Cup title in Dubai.

The 35-year-old star batter was named player of the tournament as he averaged 48.16 with a strike rate of 146.70.

Babar Azam (captain) - Pakistan

Pakistan skipper Azam led from the front, ending a superb T20 World Cup campaign as the highest run-scorer.

Babar became the first batter since Virat Kohli in 2014 to score four fifties in the single edition of a T20 World Cup.

Azam's heroics at the top saw him score a whopping 303 runs in his six games, leaving the tournament with an average of 60.60.

Former Australia hard-hitting batter Matthew Hayden joined Pakistan as their batting consultant at the tournament and it resulted in the tournaments most devastating opening pair as Azam starred alongside Mohammad Rizwan.

The cool, calm and collected Azam led the 'home' favourites valiantly despite Pakistan's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the semi-finals.

Mohammad Rizwan - Pakistan



Rizwan deserves a spot on this list after his mesmerising performance at this year's T20 World Cup.

Rizwan and skipper Azam put up an unbeaten 152 opening stand against India as Rizwan top-scored with 79* off just 55 balls to steer his country to their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman continued his fine form with an unbeaten 79* against Namibia as Pakistan sailed through to the semi-finals.

However, days before their semi-final against Australia, Rizwan had been suffering from intermittent fever and chest tightness. He was admitted into a Dubai hospital, spending two days in of the intensive care unit.

Rizwan, however, padded up and made a valiant 67 off 52 balls in Pakistan's five-wicket loss to eventual champions, Australia.

Rizwan finished the tournament as the third-highest run-scorer, managing 281 runs in his six games at an average of 70.25.

Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper) - England



Buttler spearheaded the England batting line-up at this year's T20 World Cup, ending as the fourth-highest run-scorer.

His match-winning 71 off 32 balls against Australia saw England top their group as they eased into the World Cup semi-finals.

Buttler struck the only century of the tournament in the next match as he made an unbeaten 101 off just 67 balls against Sri Lanka.

Unfortunately for England, Buttler couldn't produce another match-winning performance as the 2019 World Cup champions crashed out in a semi-final loss to New Zealand.

The star wicketkeeper-batsman ended the tournament on 269 runs - smashing 13 sixes - in six matches at an average of 89.66.

Rassie van der Dussen - South Africa



While Aiden Markram was acknowledged for his sparkling form in the ICC team of the tournament, it was Van der Dussen who starred with the bat for the Proteas.

Van der Dussen was in fine form throughout the tournament, not forgetting his unofficial unbeaten 101 against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup warm-up.

And at this year's T20 World Cup, Van der Dussen stood tall, playing the best knock of his T20 career against England. The 32-year-old smashed 94 runs in just 60 balls - including five fours and six sixes - as it set up South Africa's 10-wicket win against the English.

Van der Dussen ended as South Africa's highest run-scorer, making 177 runs at an average of 59.00.

David Wiese - Namibia

All eyes were on Wiese as the former Proteas all-rounder looked to steer his new adopted-country Namibia to new heights.

Wiese, who played under the South African flag at the 2016 T20 World Cup, delighted with both bat and ball - scoring an unbeaten 66 in Namibia's opening win against the Netherlands.

Wiese was instrumental for Namibia as they qualified for the Super 12s on their first T20 World Cup appearance.

Namibia could only claim one win in the Super 12s against Scotland, but it was more than anyone had hoped for from the small African country.

Wiese would average 45.40 with the bat, ending on 227 runs and taking six wickets in his eight games.

Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh



Despite his untimely injury, Al Hasan continues to prove why he is one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket.

Al Hasan made history at this year's T20 World Cup as he overtook Lasith Malinga's previous record of 107 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

The Bangladesh all-rounder's performance led the Tigers to an emphatic win against Scotland as he scored 42 off 29 balls and picked up 3 wickets for 28.

Al Hasan then went on to take 4 wickets for nine 9 against Papua New Guinea as Bangladesh advanced through to the Super 12s.

However, Al Hasan was unable to continue his performance in the Super 12s, which was brought to a cruel end as he missed out of Bangladesh's last two games due to a hamstring injury.

Despite his premature exit from the tournament, Al Hasan still managed to finish as the tournament's fourth-highest wicket-taker - picking up 11 wickets at an average of 11.18 and scoring 131 runs in 6 matches.

Adam Zampa - Australia

Zampa was in splendid form in the UAE, with his economy rate and consistent figures aiding his country's march to the T20 World Cup title.

The Australian leg-spinner created mountains of pressure in critical moments throughout their World Cup campaign as he managed consistently to pick up wickets for Australia.

Zampa claimed the best figures by an Australia bowler at a T20 World Cup when he took 5 for 19 as Australia bundled Bangladesh out for 73.

The 29-year-old spinner ended as the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker, ending on 13 wickets in his seven games at an economy rate of 5.81.

Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka



Hasaranga did not hold back in his first ICC event as the leg-spinner had an exceptional performance with the ball for Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka leg-spinner was key in Sri Lanka progressing through to the Super 12s and his antics was not over yet.

Hasaranga bagged a superb hat-trick against the Proteas as he dismissed Temba Bavuma, Markram and Dwaine Pretorius - across two separate spells - to become the third player to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup.

The spinner took three wickets against England and two against Australia as Sri Lanka were knocked out of this year's tournament.

However, Hasaranga went on to end as the tournament's leading wicket-taker, taking a whopping 16 wickets in his eight games at an average of 9.75.

Trent Boult - New Zealand

Boult had a solid showing with the ball for the Black Caps, making a troubling new-ball pairing with Tim Southee.

The left-arm seamer was economical and consistent throughout, claiming 3 for 20 against India and 2 for 17 against Afghanistan as New Zealand advanced through to the playoffs.

Despite Boult not picking up a wicket in their semi-final win over England, he ended off strong, claiming 2 for 18 as Australia easily chased down their target of 173 in Sunday's final.

Boult ended as the tournament's third-highest wicket-taker, capturing 13 wickets at an average of 13.30.

Josh Hazlewood - Australia



Hazlewood might not be the standout performer for Australia at this year's successful T20 World Cup, but his statistics are hard to disregard.

The Australian paceman came into devastating form during the T20 World Cup with 2 for 8 against Bangladesh and then a 4 for 39 against the West Indies.

It was Hazlewood's heroics in Sunday's final that saw him claim a near-perfect 3 for 16, which included cutting Kane Williamson's 85-run knock short.

Hazlewood finished the campaign with 11 wickets in his seven games and dominated in the final.

Anrich Nortje - South Africa (12th man)

He only played in five games, but Nortje continued to prove his reputation as one of the best T20 bowlers at the moment.

Nortje, who was also named in the ICC's team of the tournament, managed to pick up a wicket in all five games and bowled with pace throughout the tournament, clocking 140 consistently in the UAE.

The Proteas fast bowler went on to take 3 for 8 off his 3.2 overs as the Proteas bowled Bangladesh out for just 84.

Nortje eventually ended the T20 World Cup with 9 wickets at an average of 11.55 as South Africa bowed out due to an inferior net run-rate.

Honourable mentions include New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who led his side to the T20 World Cup final and scored 216 runs in his seven games. Proteas batter Markram also starred with the bat for South Africa as he scored 162 runs - including three half-centuries - at an average of 54.00 in his five games.



