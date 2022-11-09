Pakistan power past New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam slammed half centuries as Pakistan powered past New Zealand by seven wickets and into the Twenty20 World Cup final on Wednesday, moving within one win of a second title.

They will meet either England or India - who play on Thursday in Adelaide - in the title decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (13 November).

Pakistan set the tone at the Sydney Cricket Ground with some razor-sharp fielding and disciplined bowling that restricted New Zealand to just 152-4.

In front of 36,443 strongly pro-Pakistan spectators, Rizwan (57) and Azam (53) took apart the Black Caps' renowned bowling attack in a 105-run opening stand.

Despite a slightly nervy finish after both fell, Mohammad Haris's 30 off 26 balls helped complete a deserved victory with five balls to spare.

"Obviously, me and Babar decided to go after the new ball and the pitch was difficult," said Rizwan, who was named player of the match.

"When we finished the powerplay, the discussion was one of the guys to go deep. The guys have worked hard and we have always believed."

Pakistan last claimed the title in 2009 at Lord's in England when they beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets, and it has been a rollercoaster ride in Australia to make another final.

After agonising last-ball losses to India and Zimbabwe in the group phase, they bounced back to topple the Netherlands and South Africa.

Then against the odds they went through when the Proteas were stunned by the Dutch and Pakistan eased past Bangladesh.

New Zealand, who topped Group 1, were aiming to make the final for the second consecutive time, but their hunt for a maiden T20 title again fell short.

Teams batting first had won five from six games played in Sydney this tournament and when Kane Williamson won the toss he had no hesitation in asking Pakistan to bowl, but it proved to be tough going.

'Tough pill to swallow'

In an eventful opening over, Finn Allen hit Shaheen Afridi for four off the first delivery then was given out the next ball lbw.

It was overturned on review because of an inside edge only for Afridi to promptly do the same again and this time it was plumb.

Conway was run out for 21 by Shadab Khan, who scored a direct hit from mid-off and they suffered a big blow when Glenn Phillips was caught and bowled by Mohammad Nawaz for six.

Daryl Mitchell and Williamson began taking more risks after reaching the 10-over mark at 59-3 with the first six coming in the 13th over.

Williamson was undone on 46 by an Afridi yorker after a knock that yielded only two boundaries before Mitchell, unbeaten on 53, and Jimmy Neesham, who scored 16, added 29 runs in the final three overs.

"At the halfway mark we thought we had a competitive total but it was disappointing not to make Pakistan work harder," said Williamson who saw his side shell a series of catchable chances in a sloppy fielding display.

"It's a tough pill to swallow," he said. "I think if we want to be honest, we wanted to be more disciplined with our areas. Like I said, Pakistan deserved to win."

Pakistan skipper Azam, who was desperate for runs after making just 39 in five matches before the semi-final, was dropped first ball by wicketkeeper Conway off Trent Boult in the reply.

But after his nervy start he hammered a four off Boult and partner Rizwan also helped himself to two boundaries in a costly 15-run over for New Zealand.

They plundered more boundaries off Tim Southee in another 15-run over, racing to 55-0 from the powerplay and bringing up their century stand in the 12th over.

Azam brought up his half-century before New Zealand got a glimmer of hope when he was caught in the deep off Boult and the same bowler then removed Rizwan.

"Thanks to the crowd," said Azam. "Feels like we are playing at home."