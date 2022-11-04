12m ago

PERMUTATIONS | Proteas' task to reach the semifinals is simple: beat Netherlands

Heinz Schenk
The Proteas' equation is simple. (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images)
While there's little doubt that the Proteas will show Netherlands due respect in their final group game of the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday, their biggest stumbling block in the quest to reach the semifinals is the weather.

Thursday's clumsy 33-run defeat to Pakistan means that they have left the door open for their conquerors as well as plucky Bangladesh to squeeze in ahead of them for the playoffs.

As it stands, India top the group with 6 log points, followed by the South Africans with 5 and the other two sub-continent outfits on 4 each.

There are a few interesting if highly unlikely permutations on the table for the other sides, but for the Proteas the equation is really simple: a victory guarantees their spot in the last four.

That would take them 7 points, which more than the maximum of 6 either Pakistan or Bangladesh (who play each other) can get.

Where it becomes interesting is if South Africa's match is rained-off like their opener against Zimbabwe.

That would hand them a log point to move to six.

However, if Pakistan and Bangladesh complete their match, either of the two - despite finishing on 6 points - will go past the Proteas by virtue of winning more matches, 3 as opposed to 2.

It would be a cruel way for Temba Bavuma and his teammates to be eliminated.

If both matches rain off, the Proteas will qualify by virtue of a superior net run-rate.

The good news is that the Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a clear day on Sunday with zero percent chance of rain. 

 


