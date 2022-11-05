Proteas brace for 'quarter-final' against Netherlands: 'We will bring our A-game'

Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell has described their final T20 World Cup group clash against the Netherlands as a 'quarter-final'.



The Proteas must win Adelaide on Sunday, as a victory over the over the Dutch will guarantee them a place in the last four.

On Thursday, South Africa lost for the first time in Australia when they went down to Pakistan - a result which saw them slip to second in their group.

Bangladesh and Pakistan can both still overhaul the Proteas on the table should Temba Bavuma's side slip-up at the Adelaide Oval.

"It's obviously a crucial game for us," Parnell told a pre-match media briefing on Saturday.

"For us, it's just about staying in the moment. We're trying not to focus too far into the future. We want to tackle tomorrow firstly, make sure we win and then we'll know after that from the table where we're going to be."

READ | No WhatsApp, only cricket talk for Proteas quicks, says Parnell

Parnell insists that everyone in their squad understands what they needed to do in order to progress into the knockouts.

"I think it's pretty straight forward. It's just for us to go out there, play good cricket and try to win the game. It's a pretty simple equation for us," said Parnell.

"Tomorrow is basically a quarter-final and then obviously if we win that we go to a semi-final and then if we win that we're in the final."

The Netherlands have already been eliminated from the T20 World Cup after managing just one win thus far compared to the Proteas' two.

Despite the Proteas going in as favourites, Parnell expects the Netherlands to put up a good fight.

"In T20s things get closer together when it's a short game," he said.

"So we still have to play well to beat them. They're a quality side and they've shown that they can play good cricket. Hopefully for us, it's only in patches. I think if we can bring our A-game then that should be enough."

Play starts at 02:00 SA time.



