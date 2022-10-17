1h ago

add bookmark

Proteas roll New Zealand for 98, cruise to victory in T20 World Cup warm-up

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Keshav Maharaj and the Proteas celebrate. (Matt Roberts - ICC/Getty Images)
Keshav Maharaj and the Proteas celebrate. (Matt Roberts - ICC/Getty Images)

The Proteas cruised to a nine-wicket win over New Zealand in their first T20 World Cup warm-up match in Brisbane on Monday.

Scorecard: SA v NZ

After winning the toss and opting to bowl at the Allan Border Field, the Proteas dismissed the Black Caps for a paltry 98 in 17.1 overs.

Acting captain Keshav Maharaj took 3/17 in three overs, while fellow spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (2/6) and seamer Wayne Parnell (2/8) also stood out. Opener Martin Guptill top-scored for New Zealand with 26.

South African then chased down their win-target with ease, reaching 100/1 in 11.2 overs.

Rilee Rossouw was 54 not out off 32 balls, while fellow-opener Reeza Hendricks made 27 off 24 balls. Aiden Markram was not out on 16 from 12 balls.

The Proteas were without regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who still hasn't recovered from the illness that laid him low in India. Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was also rested, with Heinrich Klaasen taking the gloves.

South Africa will also play a warm-up match against Bangladesh in Brisbane on Wednesday. 

They open their T20 World Cup campaign against the qualifying Group B winner in Hobart next Monday (24 October). The Group B qualifying teams consist of West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
new zealandproteast20 world cupkeshav maharajrilee rossouwherman mostertcricket
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo