Proteas roll New Zealand for 98, cruise to victory in T20 World Cup warm-up

The Proteas cruised to a nine-wicket win over New Zealand in their first T20 World Cup warm-up match in Brisbane on Monday.

Scorecard: SA v NZ

After winning the toss and opting to bowl at the Allan Border Field, the Proteas dismissed the Black Caps for a paltry 98 in 17.1 overs.

Acting captain Keshav Maharaj took 3/17 in three overs, while fellow spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (2/6) and seamer Wayne Parnell (2/8) also stood out. Opener Martin Guptill top-scored for New Zealand with 26.

South African then chased down their win-target with ease, reaching 100/1 in 11.2 overs.

Rilee Rossouw was 54 not out off 32 balls, while fellow-opener Reeza Hendricks made 27 off 24 balls. Aiden Markram was not out on 16 from 12 balls.

The Proteas were without regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who still hasn't recovered from the illness that laid him low in India. Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was also rested, with Heinrich Klaasen taking the gloves.

RESULT | South Africa win by 9 wicketsRilee Rossouw (54*) led the chase as we claim victory in the warm up game against New Zealand. Earlier, Keshav Maharaj (3/17), Tabraiz Shamsi (2/6) and Wayne Parnell (2/8) stood out with the ball?? ICC/Getty#T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/atqsLFE8yR — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 17, 2022

South Africa will also play a warm-up match against Bangladesh in Brisbane on Wednesday.

They open their T20 World Cup campaign against the qualifying Group B winner in Hobart next Monday (24 October). The Group B qualifying teams consist of West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe.



