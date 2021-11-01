Proteas in a 'very good space', says all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius

After the Proteas defeated Sri Lanka in their last outing with a final over David Miller flurry of runs, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius said they were in a "very good space".

The Proteas face Bangladesh in their fourth T20 World Cup game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (12:00 SA time), looking to strengthen their semi-final aspirations.

England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs to consolidate pole in Group 1 on eight points while South Africa (2nd) and Australia (3rd) are tied on four points each.

Temba Bavuma's run-a-ball 46 anchored the SA innings as they chased down Sri Lanka's 142 with a ball to spare.

"We are not relying on one or two superstars to get us over the line, our whole team is contributing every time, and we can see it in the last match," said Pretorius.

"David came to the fore; even Temba took us deep in difficult conditions.

"If you look from even the warm-up matches, there's a lot of guys who got in and scored runs, so I think our team is in a very good space at the moment overall.

"But we're not taking any matches or results for granted. We know we have to prepare well and put all the intensity and passion when we get onto the field.

"Bangladesh is a good, strong side, and they're very dangerous in these conditions, and we can't take them lightly."

Pretorius has been one of SA's top performers in the tournament so far.

The medium-fast bowler has come up trumps at the death when the Proteas made Australia's chase of 119 awkward and when they restricted the West Indies and Sri Lanka to gettable totals.

However, the 32-year-old almost missed the T20 World Cup after scarcely featuring in the last year following his lengthy rib injury and being struck by Covid.

After missing the tour to the West Indies in June, he recovered in time to sneak a place in the 15-man squad ahead of George Linde and Andile Phehlukwayo, who travelled as non-playing reserves.

"Anyone can fill the all-rounder spot because they are great players," said Pretorius.

"It was a frustrating time in my career, which started with a rib fracture while taking a catch, then missing out because of Covid.

"It was a bit of a challenge. On day one, after getting Covid, I was stressed. I'm quite a religious guy, so after day one, I sent a prayer up and then trusted in God's will.

"That was my method of dealing with it mentally.

"Coming back into the fold before the Sri Lankan tour, I had to make sure I can take as many lessons as I can from what they took from the West Indies tour.

"I made sure I could contribute. I'm blessed that I'm here, and as long as I can keep contributing to the team, I'll hopefully be here for a while."