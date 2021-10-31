Proteas one step closer after Sri Lanka win: 'We're here to win the Cup'

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi said they're not in the United Arab Emirates to make up the numbers in the T20 World Cup.

The Proteas displayed that with a narrow four-wicket win against Sri Lanka on a difficult Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch on Saturday.

Shamsi said the Sharjah Cricket Ground surfaces poses a challenge for both batters and bowlers.

Shamsi's three-wicket haul not only earned him the player of the match award, but contributed massively to the team's win.

Shamsi, along with Dwaine Pretorius, tied down the Sri Lankan batting to 142, a total the Proteas reeled in with a ball remaining.

The win sees South Africa move up to second in their pool with fixtures against Bangladesh and England, who are top, remaining. Victory in both of those matches should be enough to see them qualify for the semi-finals.

"We're here to try and win a World Cup for the country and I would like to contribute as much as I can in every game," Shamsi said.

"I wasn't as good as I wanted to be in the previous game as I was working with a niggle and I really wanted to do something special

"Everyone is doing a job for the team and today was my day, along with Dwaine Pretorius in this game.

"Everyone who takes the ball has done a great job and I'm really happy with how things went.

"There's a World Cup to be won, so how can one not be passionate?"

Shamsi said the change in the pitch conditions at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have presented a unique challenge for batters and bowlers alike.

Generally a high-scoring ground, the Sharjah Stadium has been a difficult to bat on for all customers, even in the Indian Premier League that preceded the T20 World Cup.

"Because of the size of the boundaries and the wicket being so good, Sharjah was a ground where even a score of 200-plus wasn't safe," Shamsi said.

"However, it doesn't make things easier in that you have to be on top of your game with every ball.

"Skills have to be nailed and guys are putting in hard work behind the scenes and we try to implement on the day."