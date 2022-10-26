Proteas pacer Ngidi shrugs off ball-tampering book revelations: 'We're brushing past those things'

Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi says they haven't been distracted by ball-tampering revelations that have surfaced in books penned by Faf du Plessis and Tim Paine.

The former South African and Australian Test captains were part of the controversial 'Sandpapergate' series between the countries in 2018.

The Proteas face Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup Super-12 game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi says they haven't been distracted by the ball-tampering revelations that have come out in books penned by former captains Faf du Plessis and Tim Paine.

Du Plessis captained the Proteas during the acrimonious 2018 'Sandpapergate' Test series between South Africa and Australia which the Proteas won 3-1

Paine took over Australia's leadership after the third Test at Newlands where then-captain Steven Smith, former vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were caught on camera altering the condition of the ball.

The Proteas are currently in Australia where they are taking part in the T20 World Cup and will play Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Crucially, they will return to the country in December for a three-Test series that'll not only form part of the World Test Championship, but be the first red-ball engagement between the countries since the infamous 2018 rubber.

Ngidi said it wasn't strange that the matter was raised, but their job was to focus on Thursday's crucial Super 12 game at the SCG.

"We haven't spoken about that and the stuff that the guys are writing is in their own books," Ngidi said.

"We'll see it when we have a chance to read it, but our focus is here and we're brushing past those things.

"I don't find it strange though because it was always going to be spoken about at some point. Guys are retiring and they're writing books and sharing their stories, so it was bound to come back.

"It's come back at a time when there's a lot of media around the tournament, so it does highlight that sort of situation.

"In terms of distracting us, I don't think it has and it has nothing to do with us right now."

The Proteas have generally dominated Bangladesh, but when the sides met in the T20 World Cup last year, their inability to beat the Tigers convincingly cost them from a net run-rate perspective.

Bangladesh also comprehensively got the better of South Africa in an ODI series this year, but they were well beaten by SA in the Test series that didn't feature several front-line players because of the Indian Premier League.

Ngidi said they won't be taking Bangladesh lightly and they know where to target them.

"I don't think anyone should be taken lightly in this tournament and yes, they did beat us on home soil in an ODI series," Ngidi said.

"They outplayed us, but tomorrow is a new day and new game. However, we're definitely aware of what they did in the past.

"Their batters came out pretty aggressive against us, so we're very cognisant of that fact, so we'll be targeting their top order.

"They have Shakib-al-Hasan to control the middle overs and Mustafizur at the back end, so I'm sure the batters have plans for that.

"We're definitely looking to cut the head of the snake, which is to take out the top-order."