Proteas' Pretorius lauded for death bowling: 'He's the scholar of the year'

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi reserved special praise for fellow bowlers Dwaine Pretorius and Kagiso Rabada.

The duo contributed to South Africa's four-wicket win against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday in different ways.

Pretorius constricted Sri Lanka's back-end batting effort while Rabada made critical fielding and batting contributions.

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi said fellow bowler Dwaine Pretorius has quickly established himself as an important cog in their bowling attack.



Pretorius may have been part of Wanindu Hasaranga's hat-trick, but his three wickets at the back end of the Sri Lanka innings played a crucial role in limiting them to 142 all out in Sharjah on Saturday.

South Africa needed 119 of their 120 balls to chase down the target with four-wickets to spare and get the points that keep them in the semi-final hunt.

Shamsi and Pretorius shared six wickets, with the canny spinner saying Pretorius is reaping the rewards of his hard work.

"If we had to give away the award for scholar of the year, it would go to Dwaine Pretorius," Shamsi said.

"He does so much analysis and work behind the scenes and he wants to make sure that he's well prepared.

"He's come up with his game plans with the analyst and I'm happy that he's getting the rewards.

"We can't speak enough about the job that he did at the end of the innings and he's turned out to be our death-bowling specialist."

Shamsi also reserved special mention for pacer Kagiso Rabada, who made up for his off-day with the ball with excellent fielding and clutch batting.

Rabada shared a 15-ball, 34-run seventh-wicket stand with David Miller that grabbed the game from Sri Lanka's grasp.

Shamsi said while Rabada's has most shots in his bag, his ability to pull out the right one at the right time is no longer surprising them.

"There's a joke running around that KG always has the shot of the day regardless of the situation," Shamsi said.

"He pulled out a special six and there's no need for us to be surprised anymore because he does it so often and he puts in the work behind the scenes.

"I'm happy with the way he's batting and winning games for us with bat and ball."