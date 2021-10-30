Proteas pull off final over miracle to down Sri Lanka, keep World Cup hopes alive

A last over fusillade from Kagiso Rabada and David Miller earned South Africa a heart-stopping four-wicket win against Sri Lanka in in a game that'll also be remembered for Quinton de Kock coming back and taking the knee.

They needed 14 off the last over bowled by Lahiru Kumara and they used his pace effectively to reel in Sri Lanka's 142 with a ball to spare.

The victory looked unlikely with 25 needed of the last two overs, but a seventh-wicket 34-run stand off only 15 balls between Miller (23*) and Rabada (13*) saw them home.

In Kumara's last over, Miller hit two big sixes and Rabada glided a four to seal the game in what was a stuttering chase by Temba Bavuma's side.

The game was also signinficant for De Kock coming back into the team after missing Tuesday's game against the West Indies because of not wanting to take the knee.

Take the knee he did before the start of the game, but SA nearly ended up on their knees after star turns from Pathum Nissanka (72) and Wanindu Hasaraga (3/20) who took a hat-trick, nearly condemned them to a potentially tournament-ending defeat.

On what was a used surface that was slow and tacky, South Africa was inexplicably tied down by Dushmantha Chameera (2/27) and Kumara (0/35).

The former's slingy pace was effective and got rid of Reeza Hendricks (11) and De Kock (12) in the same over to leave SA struggling at 26/2 in the fourth over.

It led to some hare-brained cricket in the 23-run, third-wicket partnership between Rassie van der Dussen (16) and Bavuma (46) that was ended by a run-out after several near misses.

That wicket left SA at 49/3 in the eighth over and left the responsibility of taking the game home to Aiden Markram (19) and Bavuma.

Boundaries were hard to come by, with SA not hitting a six by the 15th over when Markram was bowled by Hasaranga.

At that point, they were 96/4 and required a further 47 runs from the last 30 balls, and needed the boundaries.

They didn't come in the 16th when six was scored off Maheesh Theekshana (0/31).

That six did come in the 17th over when Bavuma hoisted Chameera over deep-midwicket but off the first ball of the 18th over, picked out Nissanka at deep-midwicket.

Hasaranga then completed his hat-trick when Dwaine Pretorius (0) was caught by Bhanuka Rajapaksa at long-on, but Miller and Rabada had other ideas.

In limiting Sri Lanka to 142 all out, the feeling was that the Proteas had given away 15-20 runs too many.



Through some accurate bowling from Tabraiz Shamsi (3/17), they had Sri Lanka on the ropes at 67/3 in the 10th over and took wickets at regular intervals.



Anrich Nortje (2/27) had taken the first one at the end of the fourth over when he castled Kusal Perera (7) to leave Sri Lanka at 20/1.



Sri Lanka's biggest partnership (41 for the second wicket) was neatly constructed by the excellent Nissanka (72) and the belligerent Charith Asalanka (21).



The latter, a silky southpaw, initially broke the shackles by taking two fours in the last powerplay over bowled by Nortje that went for 13.



He also hit the first six of the match in the ninth over, but through some smart fielding, was beaten to the striker's end by a sharp Rabada throw that was well collected by De Kock.



Shamsi then intervened in the game decisively, getting rid of Rajapaksa (0) and Avishka Fernando (3) through sharp return catches.



That left Sri Lanka teetering at 77/4 in the 12th over, but the diminutive Nissanka was there. His 58-ball knock kept the Sri Lankan innings together while wickets were being prised out at the other end.



Hasanranga (4), Shanaka (4), Shanaka (11) and Karuraratne (5) came and went, but with Nissanka in the middle, 35 runs were scored between the 17th and the 19th overs that allowed Sri Lanka to get to a competitive total after being 94/5 in the 15th over.



Nissanka wasn't able to see out the innings, holing out to Nortje at deep-midwicket off Dwaine Pretorius (3/17), but he had scored more than half of his team's runs.



South Africa, despite a patchy chase, succeeded where Bangladesh failed the day before in holding their nerve in the last over.