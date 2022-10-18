Proteas ready to fly under the radar at T20 World Cup: 'It's not all doom and gloom for us' - Bavuma

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma says it's not all doom and gloom for South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Proteas come off a T20 series defeat to India and are searching for an elusive ICC title.

Although there is not a lot of expectation from the Proteas, Bavuma says they will try their best.

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma admits his side will fly under the radar in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

South Africa will contest Group 2 alongside India, England, Pakistan and two qualifiers, with the top four teams progressing to the knockout stages.

Bavuma, who missed Monday's T20 warm-up against the Black Caps, is looking to feature in Wednesday's final warm-up against Bangladesh.

South Africa only kick-off their campaign against a qualifier at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, 24 October.

The Proteas come off a 2-1 T20 series defeat against India last month and are not favourites heading into the T20 World Cup.

They are widely known for their misfortunes at ICC events, and at the T20 World Cup it's no different as SA lost in two semi-finals - 2009 against Pakistan and 2014 against India.

Bavuma, though, feels it's not all doom and gloom for the Proteas as they try their best to compete Down Under.

"To be honest, I think the guys are in good spirits," said Bavuma at the ICC Capitan's Day this past weekend.

"We've obviously just come from India where we didn't have the best of series, but I think there's still a lot of confidence that we can take throughout our season and the performances that we've put together as a team.

"I think it's not all doom and gloom for us. We're excited. We're looking forward to this tournament and how far we can go. There's probably not a lot of expectation around us as a team again.

"So I guess for us, we'll be flying under the radar every day, doing the best that we can and preparing as well as we can for all the games and enjoy the journey, as well."

Proteas team for ICC T20 World Cup: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors). Travelling Reserves Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins) and Lizaad Williams (Titans)

The Proteas called up all-rounder Marco Jansen after the late withdrawal of Dwaine Pretorius.

Pretorius picked up a fracture on his left thumb in last month's T20 series against India and subsequently ruled himself out of the showpiece Down Under.

Jansen has played only one T20 for the Proteas, making his debut against India in June this year, but Bavuma says he is excited over the value Jansen adds to SA's attack.

"Marco is obviously a big addition for us. He obviously comes in with extra bit of pace. He's a left-arm option as well that gives a bit more variety in our bowling attack," said Bavuma.

"He comes at quite a steep length, as well. I'm excited to see Marco in the squad. He's been champing at the bit looking for his opportunity, so I guess we're excited to see how much value he can add within the team."

South Africa's second and final T20 warm-up will take place on Wednesday against Bangladesh at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Play starts at 10:00 SA time.