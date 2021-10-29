Proteas ready to welcome De Kock back with open arms: 'No one holds grievances'

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen said the team would love nothing more to have their "brother and friend" Quinton de Kock back in action.

De Kock made headlines this week when he refused to take the knee and pulled out of Tuesday's West Indies T20 World Cup match.

Van der Dussen insists that everyone in the Proteas camp understood De Kock's decision, stating that "nobody holds any grievances towards him".

Star batter Rassie van der Dussen said the Proteas would welcome Quinton de Kock back with open arms ahead of Saturday's T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka.

De Kock's refusal to take the knee and subsequent withdrawal saw him miss Tuesday's T20 World Cup Group game against the West Indies, which the Proteas won by eight wickets over the defending champions.

The 28-year-old pulled out hours before the start of the Windies game in Dubai after Cricket South Africa (CSA) instructed all Proteas players to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In his Thursday statement, De Kock opened up on his decision in which he apologised to his team-mates and South African cricket supporters.

De Kock, who captained the Proteas for a season, said he would be "happy" to take the knee along with his team-mates and "would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again".

Van der Dussen admitted that there was chaos before Tuesday's match but insisted the entire team respected the now-remorseful De Kock.

"Quinny is extremely remorseful in a positive way," Van der Dussen said.

"The characteristic of our team is that even though he took that decision, everyone understood why and we always supported him.

"Even though the timing of everything might not have been great, it was a bit chaotic in the build-up to the match.

"I think that speaks volumes for where we are as a team and the management where we don't judge, we accept and think for ourselves and make their own decisions, and we respect that.

"The team is always an open environment to any member. We come a long way, and our team is a safe space."

Van der Dussen said De Kock needn't even ask to come back as "nobody holds any grievances towards him".

Match-winning performance



"He is one of the best players in the world. Of course, the team will welcome him back with open arms. It is not even a case of him having to ask us," said Van der Dussen.

"As I said, we understood what he did, and that's the end of the story. If he is selected, which I am sure he will be, he will come back like nothing ever happened because nobody holds any grievances towards him.

"Hopefully, he can be in the right frame of mind and deliver match-winning performances like he has done for many years.

"He is so valuable to us on the team, and having our brother, friend and world-class batter in Quinny on the field is more important."

The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, produced a superb all-rounder effort to claim their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Van der Dussen, who steered SA to victory with an unbeaten 43, spoke of how proud he was of the team following Tuesday's off-field drama.

"That was a big one for us, especially over what had transpired. We knew we had to put in the result, West Indies always proved a massive threat, and I'm proud of the guys and how they showed up.

"The Proteas play their third T20 World Cup group encounter on Saturday against Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and require a win to keep up with log leaders England and Australia.

Play on Saturday starts at 12:00 SA time.