15m ago

add bookmark

Proteas selection chief admits rank stopped Reeza from cracking nod ahead of Bavuma

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

In the end - perhaps as expected - Reeza Hendricks played no part in the Proteas' failed T20 World Cup campaign because of, essentially, being outranked.

That was the admission made by national selection convener Victor Mpitsang, who noted that the whole saga was highly "unfortunate".

In fact, the issue had dogged South Africa's assault even before the tournament started as captain Temba Bavuma's form never improved, exacerbated by an unfortunate illness picked up in the ODI series against India.

Meanwhile, Hendricks seized his chance earlier in the year to finish with 323 runs in just seven innings at a superb strike rate of 140, which included a Man of the Series award against England, the eventual world champions.

Regardless of the merit of the Proteas' eventual selection strategy, it must be stated that the party line has remained consistent.

READ | Selection chief Mpitsang left 'disappointed' by Shamsi's Twitter outburst: 'My door is open'

"At the end of the day we had the captain that was there and we had to give him the best possible chance [to find form and make an impact]," said Mpitsang.

"It was unfortunate that Reeza didn't play."

As it turned out, Bavuma only played one innings of substance, a beguiling 19-ball 36 against Pakistan.

Mpitsang didn't shy away from noting his contributions with the bat was inadequate, but believes Bavuma added value in other areas.

"Yes, we would have liked Temba to have contributed a little bit more, but the role that he plays on the field is just as big and the role as leader was severe as well," he said.

"So it's unfortunate for Reeza to have missed out, but those were the calls we had to make."

With the Proteas' T20 commitments done for the year, Bavuma's output will read 134 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of just 95.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteastemba bavumareeza hendricksvictor mpitsang
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo