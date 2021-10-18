T20 World Cup

Proteas spinners secure comfortable win over Afghanistan in T20 warm-up

Sport24 staff
Temba Bavuma (left) and Aiden Markram in action (Getty)
The Proteas bowling attack was far too strong for Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Monday, securing a 41-run victory in their T20 World Cup warm-up match. 

Captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first, but it was slow going for the South Africans for large parts of their innings and they relied on a quick-fire 20* (10) from David Miller and a classy 48 (35) from Aiden Markram to post a modest 145/5 from their allotted overs. 

Bavuma, opening the batting, struggled to find any momentum and battled to a knock of 31 (39). 

The South Africans were always in control of their defence, though, and the spinners again were instrumental. 

Keshav Maharaj (1/14 in 4), Tabraiz Shamsi (3/19 in 4) and Bjorn Fortuin (1/21 in 4) gave another reminder of how important the slow bowling department will be for South Africa when their tournament gets under way against Australia on Saturday. 

Seamers Lungi Ngidi (2/27 in 4) and Dwaine Pretorius (1/30 in 4) were significantly more expensive, but ultimately completed a polished display with the ball. 

In the end, Afghanistan finished their innings on 104/8

The Proteas have another warm-up match on Wednesday when they will take on Pakistan, also in Abu Dhabi. 

