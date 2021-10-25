Rabada insists Proteas addressing batting woes: 'Worst thing is to harp on about it'

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada insists that the South African batters are addressing their worrying performance following Saturday's T20 World Cup opener defeat.

Rabada says that the worst thing we can do is to stop "bickering on" about it as the players look to keep a positive mindset.

South Africa face title holders West Indies on Tuesday knowing a win is necessary.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada admitted that the Proteas batting is a concern but insists that people should stop "bickering" about it ahead of their next encounter on Tuesday.

South Africa got their T20 World Cup campaign off to a poor start as a lacklustre performance with the bat resulted in a five-wicket loss against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

The Proteas top-order collapsed dramatically as the side stuttered to 29 for three at the end of the powerplay.

Aiden Markram played a lone hand and kept losing partners before top-scoring with 40 off 36 balls with Rabada contributing a handy knock of 19* (23) to take SA to 118/9.

Rabada took 1 for 28 as the Proteas bowlers took Australia to the final over before Marcus Stoinis helped his side get over the line and end South Africa's seven consecutive T20 wins.

"Obviously, it wasn't the ideal start with the bat. Although you want both departments to balance each other out, it was a day for bowling," Rabada told reporters on Monday.

"We bowled extremely well and their bowling line-up has done better than their batters. But it's no excuse, we know we need to perform well in all departments.

"We've analysed what we needed to do, the guys are on it at the training grounds."

Rabada insists that the Proteas are addressing their batting woes and there's no use "harp on" about it.

"I knew you guys (reporters) were going to ask about the batting and it is a concern. The last thing we need to do is keep bickering on about it," said Rabada.

"A guy like Quinton (de Kock) is a top player and massive player for us, he just didn't come off. He just needs to go and do the thing.

"That how cricket goes and the batters know what they have to do. No one is blaming anyone, but the worst thing you can do is harp on about it. It is a concern, it's being addressed."

The Proteas will need to win the remaining four group games if they hope to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals, with the top two sides progressing.

On Tuesday, the Proteas face the defending champions West Indies in Dubai and Rabada believes there's no room for negativity.

"It's not about overthinking, this is a big platform and it's just about a game of cricket. However, we need to rock up with proper intensity and play close to our best. We're here to win the World Cup, or else we wouldn't be here," insisted Rabada.

"It's just one game where we couldn't get over the line, tomorrow's another day. Why be negative about it? Be positive and whatever happens, happens."

Rabada added that he hopes to contribute with the bat, if needed.

"I look to score as many runs as I can because whenever you can play a hand to contribute to a winning team. There's always a chance that I can come in with the bat so it's an area I've been working on."

Play on Tuesday starts at 12:00 SA time.