Rampant Rabada, Nortje rattle Bangladesh as Proteas keep T20 World Cup dream alive

Bangladesh might have hoped their South African connection - they have former national mentor in Russell Domingo and middle-order stalwart in Ashwell Prince as coaches - would have given them a chance against the Proteas in a vital ICC T20 World Cup encounter on Tuesday.



SCORECARD | Proteas beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets

But they discovered that even familiarity is of little consequence when Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are rampant on a responsive Abu Dhabi surface.

The two Proteas pace kingpins scalped six victims between them as they laid the foundation for their side's six-wicket win over the plucky Tigers, a victory that now puts them in a favourable position to reach the semi-finals.

While it was Nortje who ended with eye-catching figures of 3/8 from his 3.2 overs, he'd be the first to admit that it was his strike partner who made things decidedly easier.

Rabada was indeed outstanding, breaking the back of the Bangladeshi batting with a blistering three-over opening spell.

Sticking to a shorter length initially, he had opener Mohammad Naim caught at mid-wicket before reverting to a fuller length, one that offered him some unexpectedly pronounced swing.

His yorker to Soumya Sarkar was a beauty, a quick inswinger that hit the boot first before being prodded back off the bat.

Reviewing the initial not out decision proved fruitful.

Rabada ended his wicket glut with a nasty delivery that jumped off a shorter length, caught the shoulder of Mushfiqur Rahim's bat and presented Reeza Hendricks with a sharp chance, which was secured on the third grab.

The writing was on the wall at 24/3, prompting Nortje to follow a similar recipe in bullying Mahmudullah, who was all at sea against a vicious short ball aimed at the head.

Bangladesh certainly didn't help their cause when Afif Hossain mystifyingly gifted Dwaine Pretorius a cheap wicket with a wild slog that he missed.

Despite lacking assistance from the track, Tabraiz Shamsi again illustrated his pedigree as the leading bowler in the format by picking up two wickets in die middle overs.

The left-arm tweaker curbed his natural aggressive intent and focused on guile, notably beating opener and anchor Litton Das (24) with a wonderfully flighted delivery.

His haul of 2/21 was solid rather than spectacular.

Mahedi Hasan gamely tried to make some fist, hitting Shamsi for six in a 25-ball 27, but the decision to keep Nortje in the bank was shrewd as he returned to mop up the tail.

South Africa's chase of 85 was a bit of a stutter.

Conscious of how important net run rate could become in the final Group A standings, they seemed stuck between first securing victory and lifting the tempo.

It didn't help that Taskin Ahmed did his utmost best to emulate the Proteas enforcers, producing a fine, unbroken spell of 2/18 that featured some prodigious movement.

He first swung a full delivery into Hendricks, who missed it completely, before sucker-punching Aiden Markram with an off-cutter that shaved the batter in half before getting his edge from one that moved away.

Quinton de Kock also stifled South Africa's progress when he missed a skilful arm-ball from Mahedi after hitting him for two consecutive boundaries.

At 33/3, the Proteas needed to rebuild.

Yet the threat of Taskin was about to be diffused too, allowing Temba Bavuma - who looked the most confident batter on both sides - to guide his team to victory with a fine, unbeaten 31.