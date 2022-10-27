Rilee beams with pride after Proteas rollercoaster: 'Never thought I'd be here in a million years'

Rilee Rossouw was South Africa's star in their commanding win over Bangladesh on Thursday.

The 33-year-old acknowledges that he thought his international career was over not that long ago.

Rossouw had a six-year gap between T20 international appearances after his Kolpak move in 2017.

Rilee Rossouw continued his remarkable comeback to the international arena with a superb century on Thursday, and he acknowledged after South Africa's 104-run T20 World Cup win over Bangladesh that he never thought he'd be given the opportunity to thrive on this stage again.

Now 33 years old, Rossouw became one of the most high-profile players to opt for a Kolpak deal back in 2017, taking up an offer from Hampshire that left him unavailable for Proteas selection.

At that stage, Rossouw thought that he would never play for his country again, and he became one of the most destructive players on the T20 circuit in the years that followed as he improved his craft in England, Bangladesh, the Caribbean and Australia.

In July this year, however, and with Kolpak deals no longer in use, Rossouw played his first international T20 in over six years and started a quite spectacular return to the Proteas set-up.

He is now one of two South Africans - the other is David Miller - to have carded two T20I centuries, and his knock of 109 (56) on Thursday followed the 100* (48) he blasted against India in Indore last month in his previous innings.

Addressing media after the Proteas' opening win of the 2022 tournament, Rossouw acknowledged the dream patch he is currently experiencing was not something he thought he would ever experience.

"When you give up your right to play for your country, you expect that's going to be your last chance," said Rossouw.

"Every moment you play for your country, you must cherish. It's a super proud moment, not just for me but for my family back home. It's been a great journey and a long journey, but it's not finished yet and hopefully we can take it one game at a time and I'll get another opportunity.

"Sometimes things go your way, and this year has been an unbelievable rollercoaster ride for me. I'm so happy and proud to be sitting here, and I never thought about it in a million years."

When asked if he had tweaked anything tactically or technically in recent times to launch himself into this form, Rossouw simply replied: "No, not at all."

Simplicity, after all, is what Rossouw strives for when he is out in the middle trying to win games for his country.

"It doesn't matter what stage it's on, whether it's a World Cup or domestic cricket, I just try to see the little white ball and hit the little white ball. It doesn't matter who is running in," he said.

"People have made names for themselves in T20 cricket so you have to take that into consideration, but at the end of the day somebody is bowling the ball to you and you've just got to hit it."

Rossouw could not call one of his two T20 centuries more special than the other.

"I think they're both really close to my heart," said Rossouw.

"Today, just with it being on the main stage at a World Cup, it might edge ahead. It's tough to call. I'm just very chuffed today."

The Proteas are now up and running at the tournament and can take a giant leap towards the semi-finals if they beat India on Sunday.



