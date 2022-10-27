1h ago

Rocking Rilee Rossouw joins elite batters group after T20 World Cup ton

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Rilee Rossouw joined a select group of batters with two or more T20 100s when he bashed a ton against Bangladesh in Sydney.
  • He is the second South African to cross the mark after David Miller, but both his tons have come in the space of three matches.
  • The list is topped by India's Rohit Sharma, who has four 100s.

Rilee Rossouw may have been absent from international cricket, but his return has been spellbinding and crucial for the Proteas.

With his second 100 in T20 cricket against Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Thursday's 104-run win, Rossouw joined a select group of batters who have made two T20 100s.

Miller, who owns the fastest 100 in T20 cricket - achieved against Bangladesh in 2018 when he drilled a ton off 35 balls with seven fours and nine sixes - recently scored his second one when he made 106* off 47 balls in South Africa's 16-run loss to India in Guwahati on 2 October.

Impressively, Rossouw's two tons have come in the space of three matches. Having not played T20 cricket for his country between March 2016 and July 2022, he's made up for that lost time in no uncertain terms.

Batters with two or more T20 100s
  • Rohit Sharma (India) - four
  • Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - three
  • Colin Munro (New Zealand) - three
  • Sabawoon Davizi (Czech Republic) - three
  • Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - two
  • Babar Azam (Pakistan) - two
  • Aaron Finch (Australia) - two
  • Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - two
  • Chris Gayle (West Indies) - two
  • Evin Lewis (West Indies) - two
  • David Miller (South Africa) - two
  • Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) - two

Rossouw made 100* off 48 balls in SA's 49-run win against India in Indore, but didn't get a chance to bat against Zimbabwe on Monday because of the rain.

He followed that up with the 52-ball ton on Thursday that saw him bash seven fours and seven sixes.

Rossouw's return to the national team has been a proper boom and bust period, with the two 100s next to a 96* against England on 28 July, sandwiched by 31 and 4 against England in the same series, along with two ducks against India.


