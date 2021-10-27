Uncertainty surrounding De Kock's World Cup future: Will he come home?

Quinton de Kock remains part of the Proteas T20 World Cup squad in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, but there are doubts about his future participation in the tournament.

The 28-year-old star batter has been thrust into the international spotlight after declaring himself unavailable for selection in Tuesday's group stage clash against the West Indies in Dubai.

It was later revealed that De Kock's decision was directly related to a Cricket South Africa (CSA) instruction that all players should take a knee to support the fight against racism ahead of every fixture at the World Cup.

De Kock, who has opted not to take the knee until now, refused to do so under instruction and thus declared himself unavailable for selection.

In De Kock's absence, Heinrich Klaasen kept wicket while Reeza Hendricks was brought into the starting line-up to card 39 (30) as the Proteas secured a much-needed win.

Sport24 understands that, on Wednesday morning, meetings were being had between De Kock and Proteas management to find clarity on his position and how to move forward.

The CSA board, meanwhile, is expecting feedback from team management after those meetings before it considers its next steps.

"I don't know how far it's going to develop. It's a decision that was only taken today ... it wouldn't be my decision whether to replace Quinton or get a substitute. That will probably be the coach and the selectors," captain Temba Bavuma said on Tuesday after the match.

"As far as where we stand, Quinton is still one of the players and one of the boys. Whatever support he needs, whatever shoulder he requires from his teammates, we will be there for him.

"If there is a need for further conversations to be had, I'm sure they will be had amongst the guys."

If De Kock does come home, then one of the travelling reserves in Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde or Lizaad Williams - none of whom are specialist batters - would be elevated into the playing squad of 15.

The Proteas, who have won one and lost one at the tournament so far, are next in action when they take on Sri Lanka in Sharjah and clarity on De Kock's position and role in the side will almost certainly be established by then.