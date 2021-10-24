T20 World Cup

WATCH | 'You're joking!' Aiden Markram's early contender for catch of the tournament

The Proteas batters were woeful in their T20 World Cup loss to Australia in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, but they did at least show some fight in the field. 

Having set just 118 batting first, the South Africans then pushed the Aussies all the way and eventually went down with three balls to spare. 

There is obviously very little to smile about at this stage for coach Mark Boucher and his men, but one moment that did get fans excited came in the 15th over when Aiden Markram delivered what is an early contender for the catch of the tournament. 

With the pressure of the run chase starting to mount, Australian batter Steve Smith looked to clear the ropes by taking on Anrich Nortje. 

Markram set off at pace, running to his right from mid-on before diving and plucking the ball out of the air. 

"You're joking!" Danny Morrison exclaimed on commentary. 

You can watch the catch below. 

The Proteas are next in action when they take on the West Indies in a must-win clash on Tuesday.

