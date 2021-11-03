Why Kagiso Rabada prefers an easy win ahead of Proteas' showdown against England

Kagiso Rabada admitted that he actually preferred a less strenuous workout against Bangladesh in preparation for Saturday's key showdown against England.

The Proteas pace kingpin made the reasonable argument that a high octance tournament such as the ICC T20 World Cup can be draining due to the pressure and a bit of a break might be useful.

Rabada also lauded the team's ability for different individuals to stand up at different times.

Frank as ever, Proteas star Kagiso Rabada admitted that he believes the relatively easy victory over Bangladesh is quite sufficient preparation for the team before Saturday's defining ICC T20 World Cup showdown with England in Dubai.

Conventional knowledge would suggest that the South Africans perhaps would've benefited more from a strenuous workout ahead of what is esentially a quarter-final.

Instead, Rabada (3/16) combined with Anrich Nortje (3/8) to devastating effect as the Tigers were bundled out for 84, guiding the Proteas to a six-wicket win on Tuesday.

"No, I do not prefer a tight game at all. It's too much stress," he said with a slight chuckle.

"But that's the game of cricket, and we're on the big stage in the World Cup, so anything can happen. But yeah, we're glad that we won convincingly today. We knew that every game was going to be tough. Every game requires so much intensity.

"Everyone is bringing the intensity. It's hard work. The amount of focus that you have to show, resilience, thinking on the spot, it takes a lot out of you."

Rababa's point is most certainly a valid one.

EXPLAINER | What needs to happen for Proteas to qualify for #T20WorldCup semi-finals? https://t.co/ByAYhvxhQC — Sport24 (@Sport24news) November 3, 2021

Not only have South Africa had to navigate a tricky fixture list after the opening defeat to the Australians, they've also had to deal with the Quinton de Kock-BLM issue.

As decently as they've dealt with both, the straightforward nature of the Bangladesh triumph might be the tonic for them just to grab a short breather.

"I guess the next game is a new game. I guess we can take confidence out of our team performances as a collective heading into the England game. We know it's going to be a very tough game," said Rabada.

"It's an interesting question, but I think we just have to come up with our game plan that we see as the most effective to win against England and do our best to implement it. We know it's going to be tough."

There are still reservations over the Proteas' true punching power as they haven't exactly delivered a solid all-round performance to date in the tournament.

Yet, as Rabada noted, the beauty of the T20 format is that teamwork isn't necessarily the only thing to make the dream work.

"What we've shown is that we've had different individuals stand up in different games, and I think that's been the key," he said.

"Wherever I can contribute to the team's success, I will take it, even if I'm not taking wickets. But on a personal note, it feels good to take wickets, especially up front in the powerplay, making inroads. That's what I've always strived to do."

For a short while though, he's going to practice what he preaches.

"I'm certainly not going to think about cricket tomorrow (Wednesday) until we have to train again, but when the time comes, we will regroup and then strategise for England, and it's going to be a good game."

The first ball in Saturday's battle will be bowled at 16:00.