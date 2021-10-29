Windies legend Michael Holding on taking the knee: Kneeling isn't a racist or political movement

West Indies legend Michael Holding said an aggressive posture should not be held against taking in the knee for Black Lives Matter.

Holding was speaking at the closing of the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building hearings on Friday.

South African cricket had to deal with its own kneeling matter after wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock sat out Tuesday's T20 World Cup game against the West Indies.

West Indian legend Michael Holding said kneeling in solidarity with Black Lives Matter is not an aggressive move, but one that drums in the need to stand in solidarity with fighting racial discrimination.

Holding, who represented the West Indies in 60 Tests and 102 ODIs between 1975 and 1987, was a guest speaker at the Cricket South Africa Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building hearings on Friday.

Holding, who recently retired from cricket commentary, said taking the knee should be taken personally by those who don't support the cause.

"It is so important for people to understand as to why we kneel and for people to understand that it's not an aggressive move," Holding said.

"We're not asking people to say their race is bad. It's just for people to understand and learn why we kneel.

"It's also to understand that we can rise. Why I say we, I'm not just talking about people of colour, we are in respect of humankind.

"I have seen a Swedish women's football team take the knee and remember, there's no issue of race relations and colour in Sweden, but they can identify with the fact that things haven't been right and things need to change.

"We are humankind kneeling and rising together. It is the worldwide accepted gesture of acknowledging the fact that things haven't been right and we need to set them right."

Holding, who has written a book called Why We Kneel How We Rise that details various aspects of racial discrimination, emphasised the point that taking the knee isn't a political stance, but rather a moral one.

The political nature of taking the knee came to the fore in South Africa this week after the CSA's board directive to the men's national team to take the knee for Tuesday's game against the West Indies led to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock standing down from the game.

De Kock has subsequently apologised for his actions and CSA also admitted the timing of itskneeling request wasn't great.

"Kneeling isn't a racist, Marxist or political movement. It is a human movement that we need to recognise and accept," Holding said.

"We need to kneel to show, and hopefully we'll all rise together."

With his travels as a commentator taking him to all corners of the cricketing world, Holding said he hoped the battle against racial discrimination will continue to move in the right direction.

In his speech, Holding mentioned how his mother was ostracised by her family for marrying a person who had darker skin than her.

"There are a lot of good people who are willing to help to rise. I see it in businesses. I see it in people. A lot of good is happening and I hope we'll continue to move in a good direction," Holding said.

"I've been to South Africa many times and I've met a lot of people across the colour bar and I know there are a lot of good people there and across the world.

"We need to drown out and marginalise the bad people."