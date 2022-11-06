World Cup bombshell: Emotional Bavuma won't make any decisions on Proteas captaincy yet

Temba Bavuma says he won't be making an emotional decision on whether or not he'll remain as South Africa's captain.

Bavuma has been under-fire throughout the Proteas' T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

South Africa crashed out of the World Cup after a shocking loss to the Netherlands, with Bavuma hoping his side will bounce back from this defeat.

Temba Bavuma says he won't make a decision at the moment on whether or not he'll continue as Proteas skipper following South Africa's exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia.



Bavuma has been under-fire since taking over the reins as T20 captain, which was heightened by his current form in the shortest format of the game.

Throughout the Proteas' T20 World Cup campaign, Bavuma's place in the starting XI has received criticism and his performance with the bat didn't help matters.

Opener Bavuma, who returned last month from injury, only managed 70 runs with an average of 17.50 in South Africa's five T20 World Cup matches.

On Sunday, opener Bavuma scored 20 as the Proteas failed to chase 159 and lost by 13 runs against the Netherlands at Adelaide Oval.

With Boucher's reign as Proteas coach now over, an emotional Bavuma says he won't be making a decision at the moment on whether or not he'll continue as captain of the T20 side.

"It's been a tricky time. I think to consider it now, a lot of it would be emotional in terms of my role as captain of the team," Bavuma told reporters on Sunday.

"It's something I probably will think about and I'll speak to the relevant people and we'll see who comes in as the coach.

"Generally, when you have changes like that, they come in with a different and own style, and they might find a different leader to execute their vision and style of play they have.

"It would be emotional if I thought about it now. Whatever happens, I think I've carried myself with dignity through all the good and bad times. If I were to leave, I'll leave with my pride intact."

READ | Skipper Bavuma gutted after Proteas World Cup shocker: 'A lot went wrong'

Bavuma, who is also the ODI captain, says that criticism over his position in the squad has been tough to handle during a World Cup campaign.

However, Bavuma did not shy away from South Africa's poor performance on the failed and hopes his side can bounce back from their shocking exit.

"Mentally, it hits at you as a player, you try and manage your mental space as much as you can," said Bavuma.

"You try and control what gets to you, but unfortunately, with social media and what people say to you, it will always get to you. I always try to keep a level head through all the good and bad times.

"I'm just trying to be as close to myself as possible. Not only for myself but for the team, I know we're going to take a lot of flak and rightly so. But we're going to have to find a way to bounce back, I'm going to have to find a way too.

"We'll try and get back to the good old days like they say."