Healy leapfrogs Wolvaardt in ODI rankings shake-up

After they clinched their seventh World Cup title, Australia's Alyssa Healy leapfrogged South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt to take the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

Wolvaardt, who finished as SA's best batter of the tournament, dropped to fourth following the Proteas' semi-final exit in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, South Africa still boasts three bowlers in the Top 10 ODI bowling rankings.

World Cup-winning Australian batter Alyssa Healy ended Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt's short stint atop of the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings.

The Proteas bowed out of the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand after a 137-run loss to England in their semi-final at Christchurch.

Wolvaardt held the number one spot for a week before Healy's match-winning century secured Australia their seventh Women's World Cup title in Sunday's final.

Healy smashed 170 to end as the tournament's highest run-scorer, making 509 runs in nine matches at an average of 56.55.

According to the ICC's latest updates, it's a completely new-look top 10, with "no single player remaining in the same spot after the conclusion of the World Cup".

Wolvaardt ended as the fourth-highest run-scorer of the competition, making 433 runs in her eight matches.

Wolvaardt slipped down to fourth in the ICC rankings following the Women's World Cup and is the sole South African batter in the Top 10.

Meanwhile, the Proteas women still have three bowlers in the Top 10 of the bowling ODI rankings.

Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, who finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, remains at number two on the bowling rankings.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp is sixth and Ayabonga Khaka is seventh after their performances in New Zealand.

ICC Women's ODI rankings:

Batters

1. Alyssa Healy (AUS) - 758

2. Natalie Sciver (ENG) - 750

3. Beth Mooney (AUS) - 748

4. Laura Wolvaardt (RSA) - 722

5. Meg Lanning (AUS) - 710

6. Rachael Haynes (AUS) - 701

7. Mithali Raj (IND) - 638

8. Amy Satterthwaite (NZ) - 681

9. Smriti Mandhana (IND) - 669

10. Tammy Beaumont (ENG) - 659

Bowlers

1. Sophie Ecclestone (ENG) - 771

2. Shabnim Ismail (RSA) - 732

3. Jess Jonassen (AUS) - 725

4. Megan Schutt (AUS) - 722

5. Jhulan Goswami (IND) - 663

6. Marizanne Kapp (RSA) - 662

7. Ayabonga Khaka (RSA) - 635

8. Anya Shrubsole (ENG) - 629

9. Kate Cross (ENG) - 617

10. Hayley Matthews (WI) - 612



