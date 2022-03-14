Kapp apologetic but delighted with maiden five-for: 'It finally came around'

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp delivered with both bat and ball in South Africa's Women's Cricket World Cup win against England on Monday.

After getting out for 32 in South Africa's epic run chase at Bay Oval, Kapp was apologetic.

Kapp admits that Proteas will take confidence as they face the hosts on Thursday in Hamilton.

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was delighted with her all-round performance as South Africa defeated England in a Women's World Cup thriller on Monday in Mount Maunganui.

The Proteas women sealed their third successive World Cup win and remain unbeaten in the tournament alongside Australia.

Kapp, who was awarded Player of the Match for her heroics, ripped through the England batting order after the Proteas opted to bowl first.

The 32-year-old captured her first international five-wicket haul after 120 ODIs, and registered the best bowling figures of the tournament so far with five for 45 in her 10 overs.

"I've played over 100 games and it finally came around and it happened in a big game. I'm just happy to contribute and step up today," Kapp told reporters on Monday.

"I'm confident in my abilities, and being in this team, I think I've reached a point in my career where I know what I'm capable of and I just have to back myself. If I do, I usually perform well."

Defending champions England finished on 235/9 to set the Proteas the highest run-chase in this World Cup so far.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt continued her fine form as she notched up her second fifty of the tournament - scoring 77 off 108 balls (nine fours).

'Watch the ball'

South Africa's hopes remained with Kapp as she smashed the first six of the game but Anya Shrubsole (2/34) trapped the Proteas all-rounder LBW for 32 off 42 balls.



"When I went out, I just said, 'Sorry'. I was supposed to end it for us but I had a lot of confidence in the two of them (Trisha Chetty and Shabnim Ismail)," said Kapp

"I told Trisha, 'If I get out, you take the lead.' We only needed a run-a-ball and I said the same to Shabnim to watch the ball."

The Proteas needed to get 10 from the final 10 balls with Chetty hitting the winning runs and sealing a three-wicket victory.



South Africa claimed their first World Cup win over England in 20 years and will look to take in a lot of confidence heading into their next fixture against hosts, New Zealand.

"I honestly didn't know who were playing against next, I heard about it earlier but we've been focussing on one game at a time," said Kapp.

"Luckily, not too long ago, we toured New Zealand and played them in their home conditions and know what a good side we are.

"I think this game helped the bowling and batting side of our team to come out with a lot of confidence going into the next game. I'm confident we'd rock up and put on a good show. We know it's going to be tough, but we'll take it one game at a time."

The Proteas take on New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park in Hamilton at 03:00 SA time.