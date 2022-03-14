Kapp dedicates England 'revenge' win to Van Niekerk: 'This was for her'

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp dedicated South Africa's nail-biting Women's World Cup win against England to regular captain and wife Dane van Niekerk.

South Africa clinched their first win against England since 2000 and got some much-needed revenge from the 2017 World Cup semi-final loss to the defending champions.

Kapp insists that the Proteas women have not played their best cricket and believes they will get stronger as the tournament progresses.

South Africa remains unbeaten at this year's Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand following their final over win against England in Hamilton on Monday.

Kapp starred with both bat and ball as the Proteas women clinched a thrilling three-wicket victory against the defending champions to climb to second on the World Cup log.

The Proteas all-rounder claimed her first-ever career five-wicket haul - taking five for 45 to restrict England to 235/9.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 74 and Kapp contributed a handy 32 with the bat as South Africa chased down the target with four balls to spare.

The Proteas women are without regular captain Dane van Niekerk after she suffered a freak injury in January.

Despite the absence of Van Niekerk, the side have now won three in three at this year's tournament.

Kapp says it would not be possible without Van Niekerk's groundwork over the past five years - their current run of form notwithstanding.

"With Dane I believe a lot of our performances that's been put in the last year and a half is because of her," Kapp told reporters on Monday.

"She carried this team for a very long time and it's so sad that she's not here with us.

"She leaves a massive void not only skill-wise but just to have her around the group. I know she's our biggest supporter and cheering for us, and this win was for her."

At the previous World Cup in 2017, a Van Niekerk-led Proteas side agonisingly fell short by two wickets (with three balls remaining) against England in the semi-final.



Kapp says that their heartbreak of five years ago reignited the side in Monday's World Cup victory at Bay Oval.

"We knew over the last 10 years that the core group of this squad is still together and with this World Cup especially is what we worked towards," said Kapp.

"At the previous World Cup, we were extremely disappointed with our performance against England and we knew this time around, we have the team and are good enough. And luckily, it came off for us."

Two close finishes have come out of their three games, with a six-run victory against Pakistan and the England win coming off the last over.

Kapp believes that the Proteas will only get stronger as they take on hosts New Zealand on Thursday and Australia next Tuesday.

"The first few games weren't the type of cricket that we wanted to play. We scraped the runs today and managed to go over the line. We know that heartbreak we had from that previous World Cup and we came with different plans and luckily, it paid off," said Kapp.

"As of today, I feel like this team is going to get stronger and better each game we go on."

South Africa play New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park from 03:00 SA time.